KEY POINTS SB19 is nominated under the International Group category at the 2023 BreakTudo Awards

It is up against TXT, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN and 5 Seconds of Summer, among others

Fans could still vote for SB19 on the organization's website

SB19 scored another international nomination throughout its 5-year career. But this time, it's for one of the most popular entertainment awards show in Brazil.

The BreakTudo Awards — an annual Brazilian awards show that recognizes prominent musicians and industry officials in both the domestic and international scene — dropped its list of nominees for 2023 under varying categories such as National Male Artist, National Female Artist, National Hit, International Female Artist and International Male Artist, among others.

Interestingly, the Pinoy pop boy band was nominated for the coveted Men's International Group category alongside famous international and K-Pop artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS), Big Time Rush, CNCO, EXO, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and Tomorrow x Together (TXT).

To show support for Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin, fans — known as A'TIN — can vote for them via BreakTudo's official website. The voting began in late August, but the lines are still open as of press time.

The BreakTudo Awards is scheduled to happen next month — on Oct. 25, to be exact — via Box Brazil Play streaming platform, BreakTudo's YouTube channel, Telemilênio channels and the Yeeaah TV app.

This isn't the first time that SB19 was recognized on the international scene. In 2021, the "Gento" hitmakers scored one of their biggest nominations at the Billboard Music Awards under the Top Social Artist category. They were up against Ariana Grande, BTS, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN.

Though the group did not take home the trophy, it became the first Filipino group and the first Southeast Asian act to ever be nominated in the U.S.-based awards show. Later that year, SB19 was also nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) as Best Southeast Asian Act.

But it was during the Channel R World Music Awards that SB19 finally scored a win. In 2021, they won the Best Group and Best Song category — thanks to "Bazinga" — and a year later, it was named the Best Asian Act.

Most recently, SB19's fandom, A'TIN won the 2023 Fan Army Face-Off, hosted by Billboard, surpassing SEVENTEEN's Carats. The competition was tight as the fanbase brought in about 51.1% votes, while the latter got 48.9%.

SB19 recently returned to the Philippines to take a well-deserved break after the success of the North American leg of its second world tour, "PAGTATAG!" The group is expected to perform once again at the Round Festival in Indonesia next month.