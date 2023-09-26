KEY POINTS IVE will finally release its first EP

Several K-Pop groups are making a comeback in the second half of 2023; hence, the stakes of winning at music shows or topping major music charts in South Korea are higher than ever.

The K-Pop community often gets riled up over the announcement that famous K-Pop groups are returning with new music. In some cases, some groups take years to release a new album. But there are more active groups that drop several albums within a year.

Interestingly, several K-Pop groups are taking the active route and are making comebacks sooner than expected. Check out the complete schedule of some of the biggest groups in K-Pop expected to release new music in October and November, respectively.

1.

ONF

Pop boy band ONF — composed of Hyojin, J-US, E-Tion, Wyatt, MK and U — is slated to release its 7th mini-album, "Love Effect," on Oct. 4, Wednesday next week. This comes nearly a year after it released the special album "Storage of ONF" in August 2022.

2.

NCT 127

Following the success of "Baddies" in September last year, NCT 127 is back with new music. It will release a new mini-album, titled "Fact Check," on Oct. 6.

3.

IVE

IVE will finally release its first EP, though it has released several single albums and banger hits over the past year. "I'VE MINE" is scheduled to hit the music streaming platforms on Oct. 13.

4.

Tomorrow x Together (TXT)

In late August, Tomorrow x Together announced that it would be releasing another installment to its "The Name Chapter" series called "FREEFALL" on Oct. 13. To celebrate the comeback, the group dropped the pre-release track "Back For More" featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.

5.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN recently made history with "FML," which became the first-ever Korean album to surpass 6 million sales. Now, fans — known as Carats — are eagerly awaiting the group's 11th mini-album, "SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN," to be released on Oct. 23.

6.

Sunmi

Former Wonder Girls member Sunmi is also confirmed to release an album in October. Her agency, ABYSS Company, said in a statement, "Sunmi is currently [in] full steam ahead preparing for her comeback that is targeted for an October release."

7.

The Boyz

The Boyz is scheduled to make three comebacks this year alone. In July, it was announced that its second full album "Phantasy" would be released in three parts. "Christmas in August" was released in August.

8.

Stray Kids

JYP Entertainment previously confirmed that Stray Kids was working on a new album. Though details were not disclosed, a representative from the company said it would announce as soon as it was "firmly in place."

Stray Kids released its third full-length studio album, "5-Star," in June.

9.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet is finally making its highly anticipated comeback in November. It is slated to release its third full-length album, following "Perfect Velvet" in 2017. The official release date and title have yet to be revealed.

10.

Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook revealed during his appearance on Suga's "Suchwita" that he was working on releasing an album in November. On Friday, he is scheduled to release his second solo single, "3D," featuring American rapper Jack Harlow.

11.

IU

K-Pop superstar Lee Ji-eun — professionally known as IU — recently confirmed in an interview with Korea's ELLE that she was working on a new album to be released later this year. This comes two years after the release of "LILAC" in 2021.

"During the process, I turned the entire direction around once. Compared to my past album releases, which came relatively soon one after another, this time there is a 2-year gap from my last album. I realized that those 2 years were meant to be used for deeper reflection," she said, adding that she was very pleased with the outcome of her new songs and that the story would focus on one's "desire."

12.

aespa

SM Entertainment unveiled its schedule of artists' comebacks last month, revealing that aespa will release a mini-album before the end of this year.