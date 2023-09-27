KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa now has three Guinness World Records

Lisa was also recognized by Spotify as the new member of its "Billions Club"

Lisa will be inducted at the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame in October

BLACKPINK's Lisa set a new Guinness World Record for her solo music.

The 26-year-old Thai rapper and singer's song "Money" was recognized by Guinness World Records as the first K-Pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify Wednesday.

"Money," a B-side track to Lisa's debut single "LALISA" reached such a feat in less than two years after its release in November 2021.

Congratulations to @BLACKPINK's Lisa who has the first solo k-pop track to reach one BILLION streams on @Spotify 🤩@ygofficialblink https://t.co/P2UwzrzWR3 — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 27, 2023

This recognition came after Spotify recognized Lisa as the newest member of the "Billions Club" on Sept. 20.

Lisa is currently the first K-Pop soloist and first female K-Pop act to achieve such a feat in the platform's history, per Twitter fan account @LISANATIONS_.

Lisa and BTS are the only K-Pop acts in the club.

Other artists included in the "Billions Club" are Taylor Swift, Sia, Selena Gomez, Lauv, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sam Smith, among others.

Meanwhile, Lisa's exclusive dance performance video for "Money," which premiered on Sept. 23, 2021, currently has 905,513,738 views on YouTube.

"Money's" music and dance practice videos have achieved over 10 million views and over 116 million views on the online video streaming platform, respectively, as of press time.

Congratulations to #LISA who just took home the moon person for Best K-Pop at the 2022 #VMAs!! 🙌

In August 2022, Lisa was also recognized by Guinness World Records as the first solo K-Pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards for "LALISA."

"LALISA" won in the Best K-Pop category at the 2022 MTV VMAs, beating SEVENTEEN's "HOT," BTS' "Yet To Come: The Most Beautiful Moment," "ITZY's "LOCO," "Stray Kids' "MANIAC" and TWICE's "The Feels."

#BLACKPINK's Lisa reached 90 MILLION followers on Instagram.



She becomes the first K-pop idol to reach this milestone on the platform. pic.twitter.com/jkmLfk57rN — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) March 13, 2023

The K-Pop idol also holds the Guinness World Record for the most-followed K-Pop star on Instagram, with 90,739,796 followers as of March 24, 2023.

According to Guinness World Records, the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram often changes as new celebrities join the platform.

#LISA will be awarded at the “Asian Hall of Fame Class 2023” as a ‘Cultural Icon’ for her significant contribution to Asian culture & society. She will be the first K-pop act to be inducted at the @AsianHallofFame.



The ceremony will be held in Biltmore, LA on Oct. 21st 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/21gxmdfrR8 — LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) August 9, 2023

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa, born Pranpriya Manobal, will join EDM artist-producer Jennifer Lee or TOKiMONSTA, Far East Movement, respected rock Journalist Ben Fong-Torres, the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the late Asian composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and the late country legend Johnny Cash in this year's Asian Hall of Fame music inductees, per Billboard.

This feat makes Lisa the first K-Pop idol inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. She is recognized for her significant contribution to Asian culture and society.

Asian Hall of Fame inductees are honored for their transformative leadership, advocacy and lasting legacy for the generations to come.

This year's induction festivities include the Seattle Founders Gala on Friday and the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 21.