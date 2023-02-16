Ryan Reynolds has likened his home to a zoo as his household became busier than ever with the arrival of his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively.

The "Deadpool" star appeared virtually on CNBC's "Power Lunch" earlier this week and told the hosts how his home has turned into a "zoo" since welcoming a new baby. The actor appeared to be in a kitchen during the interview.

Host Kelly Evans asked Reynolds, "Listen Ryan, I'm gonna play my fellow mom of four card, okay, I wanna know, boy or girl?"

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

"I ain't telling," Reynolds replied with a laugh. "This ain't a birth announcement. We didn't make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that."

The actor declined to reveal the name or sex of his baby but he said he and his 35-year-old wife were happy with the new baby.

"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," The "Red Notice" star added.

Evans again quizzed the actor on whether the family has adjusted to the new baby and the 46-year-old "Free Guy" actor replied, "Everyone is doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep trouble. But it's a zoo over here."

Reynolds then called his kitchen his "office" and added, "To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Lively hinted at the birth of her fourth baby by posting a photo on her Instagram page during Super Bowl Sunday.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy," the "Gossip Girl" actress wrote.

Lively made her pregnancy reveal at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City last September.

"The Age of Adaline" actress was photographed cradling her baby bump as she posed in a glittery Maison Valentino dress. Lively later uploaded a set of photos on Instagram showing her pregnancy progress.