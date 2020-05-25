KEY POINTS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to come with four-camera setup

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to have bigger display and battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs a tad lower than Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

New leaks have come out concerning the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. The next phablet's display, cameras and battery are currently headlining the new round of updates. Aside from that, the next flagship looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The new round of leaks come from @OnLeaks and phone-case maker Pigtou. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will come with a large 6.9-inch edge-to-edge display screen with curved bezels. Generally, the front portion hardly differs from its predecessor. That would include the position of the front-facing selfie camera, speaker grille and the charging port. One difference is the position of the slot of the S-Pen stylus. Normally found at the right portion, it is now at the bottom left based on the leaked renders.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will have a quartet of cameras. For some, this may be a bit of a downgrade considering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra had five cameras. Though there will only be four, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is likely to keep the 108 MP sensor along with a new laser autofocus sensor. There are claims before that the phablet would have a 100X Space Zoom. But, based on the latest leaks, it appears that it is not happening.

Aside from that, Samsung is also reportedly taking out the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, Sam Mobile reported. Though it was present in past phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra, its sudden iteration is a bit puzzling.

Lastly, it was mentioned in a past post that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have a 4,000 mAh battery. It seems Samsung has upped that up a bit. The latest rumor on that is that the flagship will now have a 4,500 mAh. Though bigger, some critics consider it a bit short considering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other than those specs mentioned, the rest remains the same for now. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G connectivity and at least 12 GB of RAM. The actual internal storage has yet to be known. The phablet is likely to have provisions for wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. More updates are expected for the device which is scheduled to be unveiled in August.

Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Jung Yeon-Je