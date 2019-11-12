San Diego State University has indefinitely suspended 14 fraternities after a freshman died late Sunday following an on-campus fraternity event last week.

Dylan Hernandez, 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, was pronounced dead at Alvarado Hospital after being hospitalized Thursday. SDSU President Adela de la Torre announced the next day that 14 of the fraternities associated would be suspended until an investigation was completed.

Neither the university nor Hernandez's family has publicly addressed a cause for his hospitalization or death. De la Torre has urged students to come forward with any information.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after attending a frat event Wednesday night. He reportedly fell out of his bunk bed but was put back up by his roommates who didn’t believe anything was wrong. However, they discovered Hernandez foaming at the mouth the next morning and called EMS while trying to treat him.

“On the morning of Thursday, November 7, the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) received a 911 phone call to respond to a student in need of medical attention at a residence hall located in the 6100 block of Montezuma Road,” the school wrote in an official statement. “University Police officers quickly arrived to the location of the incident and provided appropriate aid. The student was then transported to a San Diego area hospital.”

The suspension will affect nearly 1,400 members of the 14 fraternities. School officials did affirm that the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association, the United Sorority and Fraternity Council and associated groups won’t be affected by the suspensions.

SDSU students told San Diego ABC-affiliate KGTV that Hernandez had been pledging Phi Gamma Delta, also known as “Fiji.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to say that Dylan Hernandez, the student who was hospitalized last week, has passed away,” Torre wrote in an official statement. “His family gave their goodbyes late Sunday night. The family has given the university permission today to share this information, and we are working to support them during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Hernandez’s friends and family to help pay for funeral expenses.

Photo: AFP / Apu Gomes