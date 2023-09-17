KEY POINTS SB19 is the only P-Pop group invited to the 2023 Asia Artist Awards thus far

The AAA Organizing Committee announced additional artists who will attend the event

The annual awards show will happen at the Philippine Arena for the first time

A new lineup of attendees for the upcoming 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be held in the Philippines for the first time since its launch in 2016, was announced Monday.

According to Star News Korea, SEVENTEEN's first sub-unit, BSS, which stands for BooSeokSoon (composed of DK, Hoshi and Seungkwan), will attend the awards show. Filipino pop group SB19, South Korean groups ONEUS, ATBO, KINGDOM and LUN8 and global pop group HORI7ON were also announced in the new lineup of attendees.

So far, SB19 is the only P-Pop group on AAA's long list of attendees this year. The five-member Filipino boy group debuted under ShowBT in 2018 but is now a self-managed group under 1Z Entertainment.

Meanwhile, HORI7ON, although comprised of Filipino members, is mostly based in South Korea and is referred to by its management as a global pop group.

In one of her now-deleted tweets, Happee Sy-Go, the vice president and COO of PULP Live World previously said, "Definitely, there should be P-Pop and other Filipino artists. [W]e shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too."

This year's AAAs, which will be held on Dec. 14 at the Philippine Arena, will be co-hosted by Star News Korea, the AAA Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment and PULP Live World.

The Asia Artist Awards, which first took place in South Korea in November 2016, honors the biggest talents in the Korean entertainment industry and other artists across Asia.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards will be hosted by Star News @starnewskorea and co-hosted by the AAA Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, and PULP Live World @pulpliveworld on December 14 at the Philippine Arena.



“The 2023 AAA is heralding a bigger-scale festival this year.” pic.twitter.com/jCrWHXzG87 — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) August 30, 2023

As of press time, the Korean music acts confirmed to grace this year's awards show are as follows: ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, ITZY, Kwon Eun-bi, Kim Jae-joong, DinDin, Lee Young-ji, Dreamcatcher, KARD, Ash Island, STAYC, Kep1er, TEMPEST, Lapillus, Park Jae-chan, ONEUS, ATBO, KINGDOM and LUN8.

All-Japanese boy group &TEAM under Hybe Labels Japan, Chinese singer Yao Chen, P-Pop group SB19 and global group HORI7ON were also confirmed to attend the event.

Meanwhile, South Korean actors and actresses also confirmed their attendance. Included in the lineup so far are as follows: Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Moon Ga-young, Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Jun-hyuk, Cha Joo-young, Lee Eun-saem, Lee Jun-ho, Jung Seong-il, Kim Young-dae, Lee Jun-young, Moon Sang-min, Yoo Seon-ho and Ahn Dong-gu.

IVE's Jang Won-young, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel were selected to be in charge of hosting.

Other details about the event, including the additional set of attendees and ticketing, are yet to be announced.