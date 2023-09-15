All The K-Pop Idols And K-Drama Stars Visiting The Philippines For Asia Artist Awards 2023
KEY POINTS
- The 2023 Asia Artist Awards will be held at the Philippine Arena this December
- The first lineup of artists to attend the annual awards show was announced on Sept. 2
- The event will be hosted by Jang Won-young, Sung Han-bin and Kang Daniel
The upcoming 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be held in the Philippines for the first time since its launch in 2016, will be a treat for K-drama and K-Pop enthusiasts as more and more K-Pop groups and idols and South Korean actors and actresses get added to the list of attendees.
Early in September, AAA announced the first lineup of the annual awards show's attendees, including K-Pop groups ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX and BOYNEXTDOOR.
A few days later, this year's AAA MCs (Masters of Ceremonies) were announced. IVE's Jang Won-young, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel were selected to be in charge of hosting.
So far, the Korean music acts confirmed to grace this year's awards show are as follows:
- ZEROBASEONE
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- NMIXX
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
- ITZY
- Kwon Eun-bi
- Kim Jae-joong
- DinDin
- Lee Young-ji
- Dreamcatcher
- KARD
- Ash Island
- STAYC
- Kep1er
- TEMPEST
- Lapillus
- Park Jae-chan
All-Japanese boy group &TEAM under Hybe Labels Japan and Chinese singer Yao Chen were also confirmed to attend the event.
Meanwhile, South Korean actors and actresses also confirmed their attendance. Included in the lineup so far are:
- Kim Seon-ho
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Kim Se-jeong
- Moon Ga-young
- Lee Dong-hwi
- Lee Jun-hyuk
- Cha Joo-young
- Lee Eun-saem
- Lee Jun-ho
- Jung Seong-il
- Kim Young-dae
- Lee Jun-young
- Moon Sang-min
- Yoo Seon-ho
- Ahn Dong-gu
P-Pop and Filipino artists will also be invited to the event, according to Happee Sy-Go, the vice president and COO of PULP Live World, in one of her now-deleted tweets.
"Definitely, there should be P-Pop and other Filipino artists. [W]e shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too," she responded when someone asked whether a Filipino act like SB19 would be part of the lineup since the Philippines is the event's host country.
The Asia Artist Awards, which first took place in South Korea in November 2016, honors the biggest talents in the Korean entertainment industry and other artists across Asia.
This year, the annual award ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14, a first for the Philippines.
Other details about the event, including the additional set of attendees and ticketing, are yet to be announced.
The 2022 edition of the AAA was held at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, with SUPER JUNIOR's Eunhyuk and IVE's Won-young as the MCs.
Six daesangs (grand prizes) were awarded last year. 2PM's Lee Jun-ho was named Actor of the Year, while SEVENTEEN was the Singer of the Year. IVE's "Love Dive" won Song of the Year.
Stray Kids, NewJeans and South Korean singer Lim Young-woong took home Album of the Year, Performance of the Year and Stage of the Year last year, respectively.
