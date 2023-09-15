KEY POINTS The 2023 Asia Artist Awards will be held at the Philippine Arena this December

The first lineup of artists to attend the annual awards show was announced on Sept. 2

The event will be hosted by Jang Won-young, Sung Han-bin and Kang Daniel

The upcoming 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be held in the Philippines for the first time since its launch in 2016, will be a treat for K-drama and K-Pop enthusiasts as more and more K-Pop groups and idols and South Korean actors and actresses get added to the list of attendees.

Early in September, AAA announced the first lineup of the annual awards show's attendees, including K-Pop groups ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX and BOYNEXTDOOR.

A few days later, this year's AAA MCs (Masters of Ceremonies) were announced. IVE's Jang Won-young, ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel were selected to be in charge of hosting.

So far, the Korean music acts confirmed to grace this year's awards show are as follows:

ZEROBASEONE

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

BOYNEXTDOOR

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

ITZY

Kwon Eun-bi

Kim Jae-joong

DinDin

Lee Young-ji

Dreamcatcher

KARD

Ash Island

STAYC

Kep1er

TEMPEST

Lapillus

Park Jae-chan

All-Japanese boy group &TEAM under Hybe Labels Japan and Chinese singer Yao Chen were also confirmed to attend the event.

Meanwhile, South Korean actors and actresses also confirmed their attendance. Included in the lineup so far are:

Kim Seon-ho

Ahn Hyo-seop

Kim Se-jeong

Moon Ga-young

Lee Dong-hwi

Lee Jun-hyuk

Cha Joo-young

Lee Eun-saem

Lee Jun-ho

Jung Seong-il

Kim Young-dae

Lee Jun-young

Moon Sang-min

Yoo Seon-ho

Ahn Dong-gu

P-Pop and Filipino artists will also be invited to the event, according to Happee Sy-Go, the vice president and COO of PULP Live World, in one of her now-deleted tweets.

"Definitely, there should be P-Pop and other Filipino artists. [W]e shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too," she responded when someone asked whether a Filipino act like SB19 would be part of the lineup since the Philippines is the event's host country.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards will be hosted by Star News @starnewskorea and co-hosted by the AAA Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, and PULP Live World @pulpliveworld on December 14 at the Philippine Arena.



“The 2023 AAA is heralding a bigger-scale festival this year.” pic.twitter.com/jCrWHXzG87 — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) August 30, 2023

The Asia Artist Awards, which first took place in South Korea in November 2016, honors the biggest talents in the Korean entertainment industry and other artists across Asia.

This year, the annual award ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14, a first for the Philippines.

Other details about the event, including the additional set of attendees and ticketing, are yet to be announced.

The 2022 edition of the AAA was held at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, with SUPER JUNIOR's Eunhyuk and IVE's Won-young as the MCs.

Six daesangs (grand prizes) were awarded last year. 2PM's Lee Jun-ho was named Actor of the Year, while SEVENTEEN was the Singer of the Year. IVE's "Love Dive" won Song of the Year.

Stray Kids, NewJeans and South Korean singer Lim Young-woong took home Album of the Year, Performance of the Year and Stage of the Year last year, respectively.