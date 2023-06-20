KEY POINTS Scott Disick spent Father's Day with his kids, Reign, Mason and Penelope

Disick shared photos from their outing on his Instagram Stories

Disick reportedly congratulated Kourtney Kardashian on her pregnancy

Scott Disick bonded with his three children on Sunday.

Disick marked Father's Day by sharing snaps of him with his children on Instagram. Disick shares three kids — sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10 — with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

One post on his Instagram Stories featured a giant balloon arrangement that read "Happy Father's Day!" He also shared a photo of Penelope riding a dirt bike with the caption, "My girl."

He also uploaded a snap of Reign sitting with a serious gaze and his hands folded while they enjoyed lunch. However, there was no photo of their eldest son, People reported.

His sweet post came a day after Kardashian announced she was pregnant with her and her husband Travis Barker's first child. An anonymous source told Us Weekly Disick was happy for his ex and even congratulated her.

"Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time, and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis," the unnamed source claimed.

Disick and Kardashian had been together for nine years before they called it quits for good in 2015. The exes have since been co-parenting their three children.

"It's great that I'm still able to have Kourtney in my life, and we can still co-exist and raise our three children together," Disick previously said, according to People.

Kardashian shared the same sentiment about co-parenting their children after their split.

"Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together or not," she said in one episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

However, when Kardashian started dating Barker and their relationship got serious, several sources claimed it was hard for Disick. When Kardashian and Barker tied the knot, Disick reportedly regretted how he handled his relationship with Kardashian.

"Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults and trying to learn from his mistakes," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. She held a handwritten sign saying, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." The Lemme entrepreneur's pregnancy announcement was inspired by the band's music video for it hit "All The Small Things," where a fan could be seen holding a sign that also read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."