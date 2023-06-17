KEY POINTS Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together

Some Twitter users speculated Barker was already aware of his wife's pregnancy before she announced it at his concert

Others congratulated the couple, who had been trying to get pregnant for a long time

Kourtney Kardashian is getting trolled on social media over her announcement that she is pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first child together.

Kardashian, 44, surprised Barker, 47, with the news that they are expecting a baby at Blink-182's concert in Los Angeles Friday.

In a clip she shared on Instagram, the reality star can be seen holding up a handwritten sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," in a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit "All The Small Things," in which a fan held a sign with the same words. Barker looked shocked on stage, before making his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

While many fans were happy for the drummer and Kardashian, who has been open about her fertility journey, some Twitter users speculated that Barker may have already been aware of the pregnancy as Kardashian appeared to have a baby bump and that the reality star's concert announcement was just a publicity stunt.

"She's showing a bump and he didn't know," one person wrote alongside laughing emojis.

"Looks like a PR stunt to me, albeit true. Look how big she is when he is done kissing her. He had to have already known! I could tell she was when talking to Kendall about Kim when she had the white sweatshirt on," a second user claimed.

"Um, he already knew! This is just footage for their show. She has a belly, and I'm sure he knew the moment her pregnancy test was done. This family craves so much attention," another claimed.

Some suggested that this may have been just Kardashian and Barker's way of telling fans and the public about the pregnancy.

"I'd say this is the 'public' notice of the pregnancy as she looks 3-5 months," one person commented on the clip.

Many other fans gushed over the pregnancy announcement and flooded Kardashian's post with warm messages because they knew that she and Barker had been trying to get pregnant for a while now.

"This is one of the best pregnancy announcements I've seen. Congrats," one Instagram user wrote.

"Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes me so happy 'cause they're tried so many times and it is so rewarding when it finally happens," a Twitter user said.

"A pregnancy and a new baby is such good news, and even more so knowing this baby was so wanted! I wish them nothing but happiness as parents," another user wrote along with a red beating heart emoji.

"I'm so happy for her! After everything she's been through with IVF... she deserves to have this baby! I hope her pregnancy goes well" a fourth commenter opined.

"We're all praying for a healthy and safe pregnancy and more. They really do deserve it. Uurgh (sic) man, [it] just warms my heart," another netizen said.

In an April 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder told her mother Kris Jenner that she really wanted to have a child with Barker but that the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process had been "awful," causing her to suffer from depression.

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through," Kardashian told her mom.

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added.

In a May episode of the Hulu reality series, Kardashian revealed that she had stopped IVF treatment but shared that she and Barker still hoped for a baby together.

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen," she said in a confessional.

Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot last year, are already parents to six children between them.

She shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex Scott Disick.

Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.