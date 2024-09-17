An unsealed federal indictment claims Sean "Diddy" Combs often manipulated women into "freakoffs," a term that implies used force to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.

He's facing three felony charges—racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"For decades, the defendant abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct," the first line read according to the Southern District of New York.

The indictment goes on to state, "Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers... Combs ensured participation from the women by... obtaining and distributing narcotics to them...using intimidation and violence."

Combs is expected to appear before a federal judge on Tuesday following his arrest the day prior.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's attorney, arrived at the Manhattan federal court and spoke briefly to reporters outside.

"He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case, and it will start today, and he's going to plead not guilty," Agnifilo said.

"He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers."

The arrest comes nearly six months after federal authorities raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

The rapper is facing multiple sexual assault allegations. In November 2023, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

An undisclosed settlement was reached the next day, however; several women have since come forward alleging sexual misconduct at the hands of the Combs, including his former music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.