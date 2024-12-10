Texas' Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina announced he is switching to the Republican party, joining Florida Rep. Susan Valdes.

"Over the years, I've watched the Democratic Party shift further and further to the left. I've always been a Conservative, and the radicalization of the national Democrats pushed me away a long time ago," Tijerina said during a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

He added that border security and threats against the oil and gas industry in south Texas were major reasons for the switch, in addition to the Democratic Party's growing "woke" movement.

"From the boys playing in girls sports and what not, it's something that I have to do. It's something that's dear in my heart, and I have a moral compass that I need to continue moving forward," Tijerina added in defense of his decision.

After much thought, prayer, and conversations with my family and friends, I have made the decision to switch to the Republican party.



Our shared values here in South Texas — hard work, faith, family, and freedom — are no longer pillars in the Democrat party and I want to be… pic.twitter.com/OJzGT0uVW1 — Judge Tano Tijerina (@JudgeTano) December 10, 2024

The former Democratic county judge added that politicians who identify with the party in south Texas "are not the same as national Democrats" since they're "Conservative, for the most part."

Tijerina also noted that he thinks President-elect Donald Trump's second term is "going to be good" for border control and he looks forward to seeing what initiatives he implements.

Originally published by Latin Times