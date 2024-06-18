SEI Club, a premier division of Global Elite Matchmaking, is set to launch its highly anticipated book, penned by Cece Gold, the Managing Director - 'How to Be a Love Magnet: What to Do to Find the Love You Seek.' This new release promises to offer invaluable and palpable dating insights and advice, reflecting the company's esteemed reputation for providing the most exclusive and personalized matchmaking for those in the hopes of finding a true connection.

Catering to the most affluent, intellectual, and professional elite social circles, SEI Club stands as a distinguished match-dating venue for those who refuse to compromise on excellence. Their comprehensive services include deluxe matchmaking, contemporary art, luxury escapes, and more, all designed for a global clientele that includes successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, billionaires, and other high-profile individuals. Cece shares her enthusiasm about the book: "This book is a culmination of years of experience and observation in the matchmaking field. We've seen firsthand the common pitfalls people encounter in their dating lives and wanted to provide a resource that addresses these issues in a thoughtful and practical way."

How to Be a Love Magnet originates from the company's seasonal newsletters, which regularly feature dating advice. The book is structured around these articles, offering readers stand-alone pieces that collectively address the mindsets and behaviors impacting their dating success. It gets cracking on common issues such as being overly judgmental or having unrealistic expectations, encouraging readers to approach dating with an open mind and a balanced perspective.

"In our work, we encounter individuals who excel professionally but sometimes could use dating advice or insights due to the very traits that make them successful in their careers. This book aims to help them recognize these patterns and make the necessary adjustments to find meaningful relationships," Gold explains, "I aim to bring these defeating patterns and behaviors to full awareness; the goal being true freedom from them so you can enjoy love."

'How to Be a Love Magnet: What to Do to Find the Love You Seek.' will truly transform your dating life, an exclusive guide to love and relationships.

SEI Club prides itself on its high standards and commitment to providing a discreet, reliable, and upscale venue for like-minded individuals to meet. Their approach to matchmaking goes beyond conventional methods, offering hands-on, curated experience that surpasses online dating platforms. For over a decade, this company has been a trusted name in the industry, facilitating connections among the global elite. And now, with its book, SEI Club opens doors to new possibilities in the world of matchmaking.

The book will be available in July, targeting single professionals and individuals who are seeking a relationship. The insights and advice contained within are derived from observing over thirty-five thousand singles who bear the brunt of complex 'internet' dating, making it an essential read for anyone looking to improve their approach and find lasting love. Cece emphasizes the book's mission: "Our goal is to help people stop unknowingly sabotaging their chances at finding love. By understanding and changing their approach, they can gain clarity in their dating lives and ultimately create the relationships they desire."