KEY POINTS Selena Gomez said she's been working on new music

Gomez teased that the new album will be "very pop" and that its theme is "freedom"

Her upcoming project will mark her first full-length one since 2020's "Rare"

Selena Gomez revealed that she's working on new music.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published Wednesday, the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star teased her upcoming music project, which will mark her first full-length one since her third studio album "Rare" in 2020.

"If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life," Gomez told the outlet for their Hollywood Issue. "But I want to produce music that will make people smile. The music I'm doing right now is about real things that I'm walking through."

She teased that her upcoming music will be "really powerful, strong [and] very pop" with a theme that centers generally on "freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."

Her revelation came almost two years after Gomez hinted in an interview with Vogue that she might retire from music in the future, explaining, "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously."

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," she said, adding that she was still thankful to fans who enjoy her music and have motivated her to "keep going."

"I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she continued. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire [from] music."

A year later, while promoting "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" with Andy Samberg, Gomez clarified in an interview with USA Today that what she said in the Vogue interview was worded "wrong."

"The idea of retirement for me isn't that I would leave forever, it is that I do see myself taking a significant break from music. Not personally – I think I'll always be creating and doing music and hopefully maybe even [doing] some side projects with people. I just want to maybe take a step back, but I'm not doing that anytime soon," she said.

Now, Gomez is back to giving hints about releasing a new album. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December 2022, the singer was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if she was coming out with new music after the release of her latest single "My Mind & Me," which was featured in her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" in November last year.

"Yes, I'm actually doing it here [in Los Angeles]," she said. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs because I'm good at that. But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are really going to like it."

Gomez also spoke about dropping new songs during Variety's Hitmakers event in the same month, saying, "I am so happy, and you're going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise."

She teased that she will be releasing "dance music" that will make everyone "feel good when they hear the new record."

An official release date for the yet-to-be-titled project has yet to be announced.

Gomez released her latest studio album "Rare" over three years ago. The album made it to the top of the Billboard 200 music chart and spent a total of 26 weeks on the all-genre chart, according to Billboard.

In 2021, the singer released her Spanish language EP "Revelación," which debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. It peaked at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums, spending about 20 weeks on the chart.