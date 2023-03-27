KEY POINTS Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik reportedly had a dinner date in SoHo in New York City

They reportedly arrived holding hands and were spotted kissing during the outing

Social media users have mixed opinions about Gomez and Malik's dating rumors

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik reportedly stepped out together in New York City last week, sparking dating rumors.

A TikTok user with the handle @klarissa.mpeg, identified by Page Six as Klarissa Garcia, claimed in a video that a hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan often frequented by celebrities saw Gomez and Malik, both 30, kissing during what appeared to be a dinner date Thursday night.

"No one noticed them except for [the hostess]," Garcia told the outlet via phone Friday. "It was pretty public but ... no one really cares about famous people in New York."

The two singers reportedly locked lips at their table, which was situated right in the middle of the restaurant, the outlet learned.

In her TikTok video, Garcia shared a screenshot of her text exchange with her hostess friend, who claimed, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayne just walked into [blurred out restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

"Everyone's out here feeling bad for Selena. MEANWHILE, she with [Gigi Hadid's] BABY ZADDDYYY," the hostess added.

The fan also noticed that Gomez was among the just 18 accounts the former One Direction singer follows on Instagram.

An eyewitness who spoke to Entertainment Tonight corroborated the hostess' account.

"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," the unnamed eyewitness told ET.

Gomez's and Malik's reps did not respond to the outlets' requests for comment.

While the dating rumors have not been confirmed, many fans were quick to comment on the alleged blossoming romance. Some were happy for Gomez and Malik, while others were not supportive of the possible relationship.

"I'm so glad to hear this news," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "This is my childhood ship, and [oh my god], it is [coming] true."

"As friends, coworkers and/or a couple, [it would be great for] Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez ... to have each other in their lives because they're both all about family, talented, don't like fame, private, funny, kind, speak out against injustice and are mental health advocates," a third person tweeted.

One Twitter user shared throwback photos of Gomez and Malik holding up magazines featuring the other on the cover, while another user posted a screenshot of a 2010 tweet by Malik, which read: "@selenagomez hey :)."

"Zayn and Gigi's child must be so lucky. Imagine having Gigi as your mother and Selena as your stepmother," another commenter suggested.

But some did not appear to approve of Gomez and Malik's pairing, with one person commenting: "I just don't trust Zayn will be good for her but to each [their] own. Wish them the best."

The dating rumors came after Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart, 33, with whom she was spotted on a date in Brooklyn in January. However, Gomez later took to Instagram to confirm her single status.

Meanwhile, Malik dated Hadid on and off for five years before they broke up for good in October 2021. They share 2-year-old daughter Khai.

Sharing Hadid's alleged reaction to the new dating rumors, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the model is happy for Malik and that he is free to date whomever he pleases as long as he continues to prioritize their daughter.