KEY POINTS Hailey Bieber said she and Selena Gomez discussed the fan-made internet feud involving them

Hailey said the past weeks had been very hard for both sides

The model reminded everyone, including herself, to be more thoughtful when it comes to what they post online

Hailey Bieber is grateful to Selena Gomez for advocating kindness.

On Friday, Justin Bieber's wife shared a statement on social media addressing the fan-made internet feud between her and the "Rare" singer.

The model expressed gratitude to Gomez for speaking out in her defense and revealed that she has been communicating with the Rare Beauty founder as their fans battled it out on social media.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," Hailey wrote on Instagram Story.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she continued.

Hailey also appeared to suggest that fans were mistaken when they suggested that some of her social media posts targeted Gomez.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended," she wrote, before going on to remind others, including herself, to be "more thoughtful about what we post and what we say."

Hailey concluded her message by writing, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hailey's post came hours after Gomez took to her own Instagram Story to ask fans to stop bullying and to be kinder to the model.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," the 30-year-old singer-actress wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

The rumors that Hailey and Gomez may be feuding began earlier this year when the model posted a TikTok video in which she mouthed the words, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."

Some fans believed it was an attack on the "Same Old Love" singer, who was body-shamed in January after posing for paparazzi in a bathing suit while enjoying a vacation on a boat.

While Hailey quickly deleted the clip, Gomez, who dated Justin on and off for eight years before he married the Rhode Skin founder, seemed to agree with the fan theory that the model may have been shading her.

"It's OK! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!" Gomez commented on a video posted by a fan who defended her.

Last month, the "Only Murders in the Building" star also defended her close friend Taylor Swift after an old video resurfaced on TikTok of Hailey dissing the "Anti-Hero" songstress.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the video.

Shortly after leaving the comment, Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media, saying, "This is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this."

Gomez later returned to TikTok to post a new makeup tutorial using products from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

In the comments section of the video, the singer let her fans know that she appreciates their support and seemingly hinted that she doesn't want them to feed on the drama between her and the other celebrities by asking them to "be kinder."

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," Gomez wrote in one comment.

She added, "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."