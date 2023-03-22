KEY POINTS Steve Martin shared snaps of Selena Gomez wearing a wedding dress on Twitter

Selena Gomez is a blushing bride in new behind-the-scenes photos of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.

New pictures from the set of the Hulu series showed Gomez wearing a dramatic lacy white wedding gown with a full tulle skirt, matching white gloves and a lace veil. The singer-actress completed the look with a bold red lip and white pearl drop earrings.

Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora in the hit series, was seen moving frantically through the streets of New York City with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Fox News reported.

Martin took to Twitter to share snaps of him with Gomez like he was about to walk her down the aisle. "Guess what just happened!" the 77-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

He also posted a snap of Gomez with Short and captioned the tweet, "Turns out this happened, too."

Fans could not help but gush over Gomez's bride look.

"Selena is just so gorgeous and her heart shines through. I love her so much," one Twitter user commented, while another called her a "doll."

Another tweeted, "I know this is just for the show, but I could see her wearing this if she and Abel [also known as The Weeknd] were still together. At least he treated her so much better than Justin [Bieber]. Yeah, he did fall for her in the end but sad that she was still in that era of still being into Justin."

"Define stunning," a fourth person wrote.

Some fans joked that it was their wedding and that Gomez was their bride. "It's our wedding day! Thank you for taking this picture of my beautiful wife," one wrote. Another added, "Ummmm...that's actually a picture of my wife on our wedding day."

On Tuesday, Gomez also shared some snaps from the set with her 402 million Instagram followers. In the behind-the-scenes photos, she can be seen sitting on the floor still wearing the wedding dress, while holding a can of soda.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," she captioned the images.

Gomez's followers immediately expressed their excitement for the upcoming season of "Only Murders in the Building."

"We're so excited for the next season," one user wrote. Another commented, "You literally always take my breath away, wow."

The photos came after Gomez clarified that she's single in a video posted on TikTok last week, amid rumors linking her to Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart, 33.

In the clip, she lip-synced over the viral TikTok sound that said, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

"Still out here lookin' for him lol," Gomez wrote in the caption.

"Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 will also feature Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and Paul Rudd, whose character was introduced in the sophomore season's finale.