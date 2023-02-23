KEY POINTS Selma Blair said Pink would organize annual campouts at her house with friends and their kids

Selma Blair is getting candid about her friendship with Pink.

The actress praised her longtime pal in a new interview for being a "powerhouse in everything she does — work and play."

"Pink would organize these annual campouts at her house with all the friends and kids. She knows the love and strength in community. She's the ultimate mama and rock star," the "Legally Blonde" star told People of the "What About Us" artist.

She continued, "She made time; created it for all of us to have that weekend to just dance and eat and play. One night I stayed up in my tent listening to Matthew McConaughey playing beer pong, my kid asleep next to me. Everyone loves showing up for Pink!"

The celebrity pals bonded over new motherhood in 2011. Blair shares an 11-year-old son, Arthur, with her ex Jason Bleick.

Pink is mom to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart.

According to the "Cruel Intentions" star, Pink would hold parties for the kids and "moon circles" for her pals in between touring.

Blair went on to gush over her friend, saying: "Pink is the most courageous woman and the most thoughtful and present friend. We are all so lucky to be alive in the reign of Pink. Down to earth doesn't begin to capture the personal side of this rockstar. Truly a miracle human being."

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, previously opened up about their bond in a post on Instagram.

She shared that Pink inspired her to be joyful and called the singer her "sister."

"This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop, drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see @pink [two beating heart emojis] come up behind me (at her house, mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying. This happens to me. My kid thinks it is hysterical. My beloved friend... we had a good laugh too," Blair wrote alongside a selfie of them taken during the Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

She continued, "My inspiration for joy every day @pink I love you so much. #nobodydoesitbetter thank you for loving life to the fullest. #love love #pink #selma #keepsmegoing #hurts2bhuman [ghost emoji] we cried [face with tears of joy emoji] best drop and roll around partner ever [raising hands emoji]. I love you sister soul. #myoclonus."