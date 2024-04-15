The United States population is entering its "golden period," as the August 2023 Census revealed that 17.7% of the population was aged 65 or older, marking the largest number of Americans in the senior age bracket since the 1920s. At the same time, studies show that a majority of older Americans are looking for ways to combat the visible effects of aging on their appearance.

RESTORIN: A science-backed aging intervention nutraceutical

Several different factors cause these undesirable visual signs of aging, but unfortunately, most aging interventions on the market only target a single pathway. RESTORIN, a revolutionary new aging optimizer from Seragon Biosciences, is a first-of-its-kind innovation in a crowded market of anti-aging products thanks to its ability to target multiple pathways in the aging process.

Seragon has a rich history in the pharmaceutical industry, but RESTORIN is the company's first foray into the nutraceutical category. The company has conducted extensive research on what causes undesirable effects of aging and used this understanding to find compounds that can potentially combat them. While many anti-aging products claim to have the secret to helping people look and feel younger, RESTORIN has the science to back it up.

The mission of Seragon's team when creating RESTORIN was to develop an anti-aging product accessible to anyone interested in aging more healthfully, designed to complement people's lifestyles, and help address aging at a cellular level. RESTORIN stands out because of its unique combination of components that, when taken together, can help combat the aging process better than consuming the individual components separately.

How RESTORIN's components help combat the aging process

NAD+

One of the most important components of RESTORIN that gives it its aging optimizer properties is NAD+ precursors. These precursors are used by cells to stimulate the production of NAD+ — a molecule necessary for various cellular functions, including energy metabolism, DNA repair, and cell survival.

Studies have shown that increasing levels of NAD+ can have positive effects on humans, such as increased insulin sensitivity, improved sleep and physical performance, better endurance during exercise, improved skin health, increased walking speed, and enhanced strength. However, since NAD+ in its pure form is quickly metabolized when taken orally, NAD+ precursors are a more suitable method of delivery for individuals to receive these benefits.

Senolytic agents

RESTORIN also uses senolytic agents, which are molecules that destroy senescent cells. Senescent cells are dysfunctional and can evade apoptosis (programmed cell death) but in young, healthy individuals, the immune system eliminates these apoptosis-resistant cells. However, as we age, our immune systems weaken, causing senescent cells to accumulate in larger levels in our bodies.

Researchers believe that this accumulation of senescent cells is one of the primary causes of aging, as these cells cause tissue degradation and inflammation — both of which can accelerate aging. The senolytic agents included in RESTORIN support a healthy immune system capable of identifying and destroying senescent cells.

Sirtuin-activating compounds

Another major component of the RESTORIN product is sirtuin-activating compounds. Sirtuins are a family of proteins essential for cellular energy metabolism and DNA repair following damage. Without adequate sirtuin function, our bodies are susceptible to accelerated aging, increased inflammation, and diminished control of metabolic functions such as glucose and fat metabolism.

Studies have shown that sirtuins have the potential to influence a human's health span and could even extend their lifespan. Sirtuins can reverse some of the effects of mitochondrial inefficiency associated with aging, which means compounds that can activate this valuable molecule can help combat the undesirable effects of aging.

SERC technology

All of these components are delivered using proprietary SERC technology — a controlled-release technology using hydrophilic and lipophilic vehicles and pH-responsive enteric capsules, allowing targeted delivery and more efficient absorption of the product's compounds.

RESTORIN is a unique aging intervention

RESTORIN stands out from other aging interventions thanks to Seragon's commitment to delivering a product backed by science. Considering that the product is made with technologies backed by Harvard University and the Mayo Clinic, it's fair to assume that they have accomplished this goal of delivering a uniquely scientific product to address the negative aspects of aging.

As the population of the United States continues to grow older, there will be an increase in the demand for aging intervention products. Seragon's RESTORIN product offers a unique, science-backed approach that could help people combat the negative effects of aging on their appearance and bodily function. Getting older doesn't have to be something you are afraid of, thanks to the help of cutting-edge nutraceuticals like RESTORIN that combine scientific components known to counteract multiple pathways of aging.