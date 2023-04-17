KEY POINTS O'Neal, Tom Brady and Steph Curry have been slapped with a class-action lawsuit

NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has been finally served in a class-action lawsuit filed against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other celebrity endorsers after "three months" of chase.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house," Moskowitz law firm tweeted Sunday. "His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes because they must be preserved for our lawsuit."

O'Neal getting served the lawsuit at his Atlanta home ended in a dramatic fashion after lawyers claimed the NBA legend was "hiding and driving away from our process servers for the past three months."

"We just served personally Shaquille O'Neal outside his house with a copy of our complaint at 4pm," Adam M. Moskowitz, the attorney leading the lawsuit, shared the details in an email. "We took Judge Moore's instructions very seriously and are glad to finally end this silly sideshow."

"His home video cameras recorded our service and we have made it very clear, he is not to destroy and/or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit," Moskowitz noted.

The lawyer added that O'Neal will now be required to appear in federal court and give an explanation about his "'FTX: I Am All In' false advertising campaign."

O'Neal has not yet released an official statement regarding the matter.

Moskowitz law firm, the litigation company representing victims affected by the spectacular collapse of the crypto empire FTX, made a public appeal to NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal, claiming that it was not able to hand-deliver the legal complaint against the former basketball player after several unsuccessful attempts.

The law firm said that O'Neal has been deliberately evading it for months.

Last week, in what seemed like a desperate attempt to catch the NBA player's attention, the law firm tweeted that its representatives had been outside TNT studios in Atlanta for days to contact O'Neal regarding the legal complaint on behalf of some FTX investors for his supposed endorsement of the now bankrupt centralized crypto derivatives exchange.

The NBA superstar works as a studio analyst for "NBA on TNT."

"Mr. O'Neal: We represent thousands of FTX victims who lost their savings in the massive FTX fraud," the law firm tweeted.

"We have been standing outside your TNT studios in Atlanta all week, but your security guards will not let us in, to just hand deliver our legal complaint," the tweet added.

The law firm claimed that O'Neal is the only celebrity endorser among the accused celebrities, who wasn't served with the legal complaint. Moskowitz said that O'Neal has been avoiding them for three months. "You've been running from us for 3 months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints," the law firm alleged.

"Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter," it further told the NBA star.

Last month, lawyers David Boies and Adam Moskowitz wrote an email to defendants, saying that they have spent great efforts trying to get them served with the complaint.

"Only one, however, has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations," the lawyers claimed, disclosing that the said defendant was the 7-foot-1-inch tall former Los Angeles Lakers star.

The lawyers also claimed that they exhausted all possible efforts, including reaching out to O'Neal's last known legal counsel, but these attempts appeared to yield zero success.

O'Neal is among other athletes including Tom Brady, Larry David and Steph Curry who have been slapped with a class-action lawsuit for endorsing the failed crypto empire.