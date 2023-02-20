Shawn Mendes has opened up about his decision to part ways with his signature flowing curls for a buzzed cut.

Mendes surprised his fans in January when he was spotted in his shaved haircut while strolling out with friends. The 24-year-old singer, who shot to fame with his song covers in the early 2000s, spoke about his recent decisions in a new interview with Wall Street Journal.

"I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head. I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit," he said.

Since entering the mainstream music scene, Mendes has gone a long way and has now become a global sensation. He has already scored four No. 1 spots on Billboard 200 and earned three Grammy nominations. But last July, he pulled the plug on his "Wonder World Tour" in order to focus on his mental health. The "Treat You Better" singer said he spoke with his team and a group of medical professionals before arriving at his decision to cancel the tour dates in North America and Europe.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way," he told the publication. "And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

"It's been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life. I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority," he added.

The "My Blood" singer also highlighted the importance of setting boundaries in his pursuit of growth.

"Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life and also understanding that it's not easy to do. It's a difficult thing to do," he told the outlet. "It feels uncomfortable. It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately it's a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship. So yeah, boundary-setting is not mean, it's actually very important. It's very kind, actually."