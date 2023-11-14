Shiba Ecosystem's partnership with the Filipino legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao and his foundation could be just the start of more and bigger partnerships along the way, as its pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama earlier teased about being "in discussion with some new friends."

The second edition of the Shiba ecosystem weekly magazine "The Shib" dropped Monday and featured the legendary Filipino boxer Pacquiao and his foundation as its partner.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is a partner or validator of Shibarium, the layer-2 scalability solution of the Shiba Ecosystem, and has, over the years, been accepting donations in the form of cryptocurrency and leveraging the power of crypto to advance its operations' impact and reach.

With an impressive list of supporters, including Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma of Alibaba and UFC President Dana White, to name a few, Pacquiao's foundation is not only limited to extending help by giving food to the poorest of the poor but also doing relief aids, housing projects, and medical missions, among many others.

Pacquiao noted that the spirit and transparency of the Shiba Ecosystem strongly echo the values that his foundation is promoting, according to The Shib.

In the end, the weekly magazine mentioned "promising collaboration," seemingly suggesting that more partnerships with Pacquiao could be on the cards.

"Partnership with Legendary Boxer Pacquiao is not only a groundbreaking collaboration but also a commitment to meaningful impact," a Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the X handle @LucieSHIB told International Business Times when asked about this huge collaboration with a world-class athlete and humanitarian.

"As we embark on this journey, we envision not just financial success but a force for good. Together, we aim to support meaningful charities and initiate projects that make a positive difference in the lives of people around the world," the crypto executive further said.

Over the weekend, Kusama mentioned that they were in a "discussion with some new friends" when asked about the possibility of centralized exchanges integrating with Shibarium in the future.

>Shytoshikusama is there any plan to onboard shibarium with CEXs?



We are in discussion with some new friends pic.twitter.com/HvjImTwE3A — KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) November 11, 2023

Although Kusama's answer was short and vague, they underlined that the initiative is already in discussion, meaning the team has already thought about it and is probably working on how to make this vision a reality.

SHIB, the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading down at $0.000008556 as of 6:19 a.m. ET Tuesday, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 10.35% at $205.78 million. This represented a 4.31% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 4.0% gain over the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value down by 4.32% at a $5.04 billion market cap.