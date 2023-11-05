Shytoshi Kusama's Latest Post Teases Mega Decentralied Project That Includes Even 'Shadowcats'
KEY POINTS
- Kusama said one of the downsides of being decentralized is the inability to work with influencers
- They said they are going to address the issue and unify everyone's efforts, including those of shadowcats or fudders
- SHIB, the native cryptocurrency token of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading up at $0.000008159 as of 9:22 a.m. ET on Sunday
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the dog-themed altcoin Shiba Inu, shared a new post over the weekend, seemingly hinting at a potential mega-decentralized project that includes even "shadow cats."
After launching the Shiba Name Service (SNS) last week and addressing FUD (fear, doubt, uncertainty) surrounding Shiba Burns, the lead developer stayed true to their promise and seemed poised to introduce a new era of Shibarium where aside from decentralization, unity abounds.
In what they dubbed a "call all," Kusama discussed one of the downsides of being decentralized, which is the inability to work with influencers. The lead developer also assured the crypto community that they are going to address this issue and unify everyone's efforts, including those of shadowcats or fudders.
"One issue about being decentralized is being unable to contact or work with so many incredible influencers who have Shib media across MANY channels. I am here to change that and unify our efforts," Kusama said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The Shiba Ecosystem lead developer also asked those interested in their call to confirm their access to the branded Shib account and submit their contact information.
"So, if you are the administrator of Shib media anywhere, respond below. Yes, even you shadowcats," Kusama said, before adding, "You retain, together we entertain. I will ask that you confirm that you have access to that Shib branded account, I'll need basic contact information, and the rest will be made clear very soon."
Kusama's post did not explicitly mention anything about an initiative, but their choice of words suggested that something is in the works.
Based on the tweet, the upcoming initiative may also have something to do with Shiba Identity since it mentioned that those interested need to send their basic contact information.
Is the announcement of this project happening next week?
While nothing is confirmed for now, it is worth noting that last week, the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the handle @LucieSHIB on X teased that the new and improved version of ShibaSwap 2.0, the decentralized exchange platform of the Shiba Ecosystem, might be getting another new feature next week.
Moreover, an earlier post by the official X account of the Shiba Inu token asked the Shib Army to "brace for a seismic shift in the blockchain world" and teased "a good surprise" that's reportedly "on the horizon."
SHIB, the native cryptocurrency token of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading up at $0.000008159 as of 9:22 a.m. ET on Sunday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 66.73% at $164.26 million, representing a 3.19% increase in the last 24 hours and a 1.8% loss over the past seven days.
Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value up by 1.15% at a $4.81 billion market cap.
