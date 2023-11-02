After the official launch of the Shiba Name Service (SNS) this week, the new and improved version of the decentralized exchange platform of the Shiba Ecosystem, ShibaSwap 2.0 seemed to be getting another new feature next week as teased by the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium tech executive.

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu, highlighted this week the importance of the Shiba Name Service in making Shiba Inu more decentralized, as well as its role in the interoperable initiatives within the Shiba Ecosystem.

On Thursday, Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist who uses the X handle @LuchieSHIB teased about another initiative dropping next week, which she described as another pioneering feature of ShibaSwap 2.0 aside from the Shiba Name Service.

Shibaswap 2.0 is more than just a regular DEX; it's a complete portal experience.



As for why it can't be produced like other DEXs in week, it involves intricate development and features.



Additionally, Shiba Name Service is one of our pioneering features.



Next week coming…

The executive also sounded like the development team is planning a step-by-step, one-project-at-a-time release of ShibaSwap 2.0 and its features when she tweeted that the new and improved version of Shiba Inu's DX will be a "complete portal experience" that "can't be produced like other DEXs in a week," which aligned with what Kusama previously mentioned when they said they are building ShibaSwap 2.0 "before your eyes."

Let's read this AGAIN from @ShytoshiKusama:

Is the Shiba Ecosystem doing too much? Shiba Eternity x Shib Identity.

Unfortunately, the tweet of the Shiba Ecosystem marketing specialist does not explicitly mention anything more than vague phrases that do not contain any clue about the upcoming project.

But earlier tweets may have already dropped some ideas about what the community might see next week.

Shib Army, brace for a seismic shift in the blockchain world! 🚀



🚨 Attention, Shib Army! We all love a good surprise, and yours is on the horizon - the very first step to unlock your unique Shib identity is just 72 hours away!⏳



Plus, here's your ticket to the $5,000 SHIB…

Could it be "The Shib?"

The Shib, as International Business Times reported earlier, is a new publication of the Shiba Ecosystem, which Shytoshi Kusama, its pseudonymous lead developer, said is "centered to highlight the community" and was developed with the purpose of increasing communication within the ecosystem.

Lucie also teased about The Shib over the weekend when she asked the community to "Stay connected and follow closely on our socials for the latest updates, news, and exciting developments."

Hey #Shibizens!



Whether it's a Sunday off or not, remember that Web3 never sleeps!



Stay connected and follow closely on our socials for the latest updates, news, and exciting developments.

The upcoming project may have something to do with Shib Identity and DEX news, which was earlier mentioned by Kusama in their Telegram post.

It is also possible that the development team might drop some ShibaSwap 2.0 samples to give the community a sneak peek at the upcoming initiative, or users being able to access news by connecting their identity to it.

Unfortunately at this point, these are all just guesses from earlier posts and tweets, which could be accurate or not.

SHIB, the native cryptocurrency token of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading up at $0.00000773 as of 13:16 p.m. ET on Thursday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 67.64% at $201.77 million, representing a 1.05% increase in the last 24 hours and a 0.1% loss over the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value up by 1.01% at a $4.57 billion market cap.