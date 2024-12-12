A woman has filed a lawsuit against Sleep Number and its bed manufacturer after her mom was trapped for two days in her adjustable bed, later dying from related injuries.

On October 14, 2014, Rosalind Walker, 80, purchased a Sleep Number bed with a 25-year warranty in Brentwood, Missouri.

Designed with an adjustable foundation, the bed allowed for raising and lowering the mattress. On March 1, 2023, nearly a decade later, the bed malfunctioned, trapping Walker between the mattress and the wall in her Godfrey, Illinois, home.

Emergency responders freed her two days later, but on April 3, 2023 she died after needing hospice care for her extensive injuries, First Alert 4 reported.

On December 10, 2024, Walker's daughter, Angela Moan, filed a lawsuit against Sleep Number and Leggett & Platt. Court documents alleged that the bed's design flaws directly caused Walker's death and that she "suffered the entire time."

The suit claims the bed lacked proper warnings, audible alerts, and a safety release mechanism, which could have prevented the accident.

Sleep Number has acknowledged the lawsuit and expressed condolences but stands by the safety of its products, pending a legal review.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for medical expenses, Walker's suffering before her death, and the loss of her companionship, with damages exceeding $25,000.