Texas lawmakers are reportedly defunding the state's project to build its own border wall with less than 10% of the project completed.

The Texas Tribune detailed this week that the initiative, announced four years ago, has cost $3 billion and covers 8% of the 805 miles identified for construction. Some 65 miles of wall have been built in different parts of the state, with the Tribune noting that some parts are "naturally uncrossable or already covered with spans of federal wall."

The outlet noted that state leaders noted the federal government could continue the effort, but highlighted that only 21 miles of border wall were built during President Donald Trump's first term.

State Sen. Joan Huffman, the lead budget writer, confirmed to the Texas Tribune that none of the $3.4 billion approved for border security will go towards building a wall. They will instead be directed to the Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard, tasked with apprehending migrants attempting to cross the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement that the Trump administration's work to secure the border allowed the state to shift efforts. "Texas will continue to maintain a robust presence with our federal partners to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants," Mahaleris said.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Border Patrol agents did not release any migrants into the U.S. last month, compared to 62,000 in the same month of last year. Overall, agents caught 8,725 migrants while attempting to cross into the U.S., a 93% decrease compared to the almost 118,000 from June last year.

National Border Patrol Council president Paul Perez told the outlet last week that agents are close to achieving their goal of gaining "full operational control" of the border.

Originally published on Latin Times