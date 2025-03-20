The Social Security Administration (SSA) is facing strong criticism over a new policy requiring in-person identity verification for many recipients.

The change, announced Tuesday, is meant to prevent fraud but has drawn backlash from retirees and advocacy groups who argue it creates unnecessary hardships.

Under the new rules, individuals unable to verify their identity online through the "my Social Security" service must visit a field office in person.

This requirement applies to those updating direct deposit details and families with children receiving benefits. While officials claim the move will enhance security, critics warn it will cause delays, particularly as SSA plans to close 47 field offices nationwide.

According to AP News, concerns over accessibility have sparked widespread opposition. Nancy LeaMond of AARP called the policy change "a total surprise" and warned that eliminating phone verification will lead to "more headaches and longer wait times."

A group of 62 House Democrats urged SSA Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek to reconsider, stating that requiring in-person visits will disproportionately affect seniors in remote areas and those without internet access.

Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks | AP News- how the eff can that work with so many elderly and disabled people!!!!! WTAF??? https://t.co/w4StEIh0ec — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 19, 2025

Social Security's New ID Rule Sparks Concerns Over Office Overcrowding

The SSA is currently training employees on the new procedures, with enforcement set to begin March 31. However, many worry the system is not prepared to handle the influx of in-person visits.

Reports suggest the changes could bring up to 85,000 additional visitors to SSA offices each week, potentially overwhelming staff and delaying services.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear voiced concern over how the closures and new requirements would impact seniors. "Some of our oldest Kentuckians, living on fixed incomes, may have to travel hours just to ask a simple question," he said. "It's unacceptable."

Among those most alarmed is 80-year-old New York retiree Sandi Bachom, who relies entirely on her Social Security check. "What would happen if I didn't get that check?" she asked. "I have no family to help me. This is terrifying."

The SSA defends the policy as a necessary measure to combat fraud. Dudek noted that fraudsters have redirected millions in Social Security benefits through unauthorized direct deposit changes.

"We are losing over $100 million a year due to fraud," he said, emphasizing that the goal is to protect recipients' payments,CNBC said.

Despite the agency's reassurances, opposition continues to grow. Advocacy groups fear that long wait times and travel difficulties will prevent vulnerable individuals from accessing benefits they rely on.

The SSA has stated it is open to discussions on improving services but has not indicated any plans to reverse or delay the policy.

Originally published on vcpost.com