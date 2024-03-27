Sofia Vergara has been captivating audiences for years with her humor, charisma, and distinctive accent. Be it playing the tough-as-nails drug lord on "Griselda," or the hilarious character on "Modern Family," the celebrated actress never fails to amuse and entertain.

Vergara began her career in Colombia as a TV host and model, but a fortuitous meeting on the beach completely altered her course!

How did this one-time dentistry student become a rising celebrity in Hollywood and now possess a business empire that would make Midas shudder? That's simple: Sofia Vergara is fierce. Although Vergara's time on "Modern Family" was a money-making machine due to its high ratings, she is also a successful entrepreneur. She has built a solid financial base to support her acting career in addition to lucrative endorsement deals and fashion lines.

Net worth

With an estimated net worth of a cool $180 million, Vergara is living the good life. But that's only the very beginning. Vergara's residual checks, royalties, and investments must resemble a secret room filled to the brim with wealth. This sassy Colombian actress has built an empire that shows that dreams can truly come true.

Vergara now judges on America's Got Talent, adding a cool $10 million to her ever-increasing income, according to Cosmopolitan. While it may seem like a substantial amount to most, it is nothing compared to her earnings for 2020, which Forbes reports will total an astounding $43 million.

Vergara is also a shrewd entrepreneur. Her furniture and fragrance lines, together with her hugely successful apparel brand at Walmart, further establish her as a formidable businesswoman.

In addition to being a renowned actress, Vergara is a force in branding. In addition to her wildly successful Walmart apparel company, Vergara has a history of earning big endorsement agreements. She is said to have made a cool $7 million from her Kmart partnership, and she has since worked with other big-name companies including Burger King, Diet Pepsi, CoverGirl, Comcast, and State Farm, probably making tens of millions of dollars, Celebrity Net Worth reported. With furniture brand Rooms To Go, a perfume collection, and her own cosmetics line named Toty, her commercial endeavors are even more extensive. Celebrity Net Worth provides exact profits from some of her transactions to help you get a sense of scale -- $3 million from Rooms To Go; $2.5 million from Comcast Xfinity; $3.5 million from Diet Pepsi, State Farm, and CoverGirl.

Not only did Vergara's tenure on "Modern Family" feature many memorable lines and situations that stole the show, but it was also financially rewarding. She allegedly made an astounding $500,000 each episode at the height of the show. Compute the salary for the 18-episode final season: it comes out to a cool $9 million. Still, that's not all! She probably made considerably more money in previous seasons, which usually included 22 episodes, maybe up to $11 million apiece!

Vergara's journey from her humble beginnings to becoming a household name in Hollywood is a testament to her talent, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit.