You are feeling emotional and you need an appropriate soundtrack? Crank up any song by Adele, and revel in her soulful voice, raw emotion, and relatable lyrics. Over the last decade, Adele has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

Have you ever wondered how much money Adele has when you're busy singing "Someone Like You," and worrying about your financial account? We're about to dive right into the deep end of her financial pool, so fasten your seatbelt.

Despite Adele's temporary hiatus from music, her bank account is still flourishing. To put it succinctly, it's not going away anytime soon. After her incredibly popular album "25" came out in 2015, her fans were almost pleading for her to come back after a six-year break. "Hello," one of the album's singles, topped the charts for 10 weeks in a row! Adele has been more secretive ever since, concentrating on personal matters such as her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki and her new partner, Rich Paul.

Net worth

Adele has undoubtedly earned her place in the financial hall of fame of the music business with her impressive net worth of $220 million. Years of chart-topping songs, sold-out tours, and astute business decisions have added up to this remarkable sum.

Adele made her wealth by touring, the traditional method. Her tours have been profitable even though she doesn't tamper with celebrity sponsorships. Although her early performances were somewhat successful, the "Adele Live 2016" tour was the true game-changer. This tour alone brought in an incredible $167.7 million in ticket sales, which is a major factor in her meteoric rise in wealth.

She's not only killing it on the charts, but she's also minting them. Between "19" and "30," her four studio albums, have been both critically and commercially successful, earning a combined $31 million from album sales and an additional $34 million from digital singles (of which, let's be honest, Adele receives a large portion). Her most recent album "30" became the first to reach one million copies in the US in 2021, despite the fact that streaming is becoming the norm. That's quite the accomplishment, even though it falls short of the astounding 3.6 million copies her album "25" sold in its debut week back in 2015.

Luxurious properties

In the music business, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, better known by her stage name Adele, has had incredible success. Her financial sense goes beyond singles that reach the top of the charts and fully booked tours, though. Adele has amassed a diverse portfolio, of which a sizeable chunk is comprised of real estate interests.

Adele has two properties next to one other in her hometown of London. This calculated purchase shows that property ownership may be done with consideration and may result in more living space or more privacy.

Adele has amassed a portfolio of opulent Beverly Hills mansions on the other side of the Atlantic. She has a private estate that is estimated to be worth $9.5 million, a nearby property that was purchased for $10.65 million, and a house that is right next to Nicole Richie's home and cost $10 million.

Adele has come a long way from being a soulful vocalist to becoming a financial powerhouse. She has shown to be a shrewd investor, creating a real estate empire appropriate for a queen (of pop and property!), even though her voice may be the main draw (really, those tours!). Adele's future is bright, much like the attention she deserves, thanks to her skill, determination, and financial acumen.