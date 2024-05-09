Pop titan Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey are going to be parents, the couple announced Thursday.

The pair posted pictures of the 27-year-old fashionista and businesswoman cradling her baby bump while wearing a sheer lace dress.

Followers of the couple's separate social media accounts were also treated to a video that apparently shows them renewing their vows at an open-air ceremony.

The video also shows Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, ensconced in a passionate kiss with the Canadian megastar.

Other pictures show Bieber, 30, taking photos of his pregnant wife in what appears to be some kind of tropical setting.

The Instagram posts come weeks after the couple were spotted in Hawaii, with Hailey wearing a flowing dress that covered up her usually svelte figure, sparking online speculation that she might be expecting.

Entertainment outlet TMZ quoting "sources with direct knowledge" said the pregnancy was over six months along.

Bieber first shot to global stardom as a teen pop sensation in 2009, since then churning out hits that included the mega-selling "Baby", featuring rapper Ludacris, and "Somebody to Love."

His army of fans, known as "Beliebers," have helped make him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Hailey Bieber has modelled in campaigns for major brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

She now has her own brand -- Rhode -- which sells skincare and makeup.