KEY POINTS The victim was found lying in the parking lot of a Sonic Drive-In with multiple gunshot wounds

The employee was shot after he confronted a 20-year-old man allegedly acting in a disorderly manner

The minor who was with the 20-year-old allegedly retrieved a gun and shot the employee, police say

A Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas has died after allegedly being shot multiple times by a 12-year-old, according to police.

The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Davis, was found lying in the parking lot at the Sonic Drive-In on the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, Texas, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday with several gunshot wounds, according to a release by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Davis was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the incident started with an argument between Davis and 20-year-old Angel Gomez, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Police alleged that Gomez was acting in a disorderly manner in the Sonic parking lot. When Gomez was confronted by Davis, the argument allegedly turned physical, according to authorities.

At some point, a juvenile who was with Gomez allegedly went to their vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim, according to investigators.

Gomez and the minor fled the scene before cops arrived. However, Gomez later returned to the scene and surrendered to authorities.

The minor was located by police in Rio Vista and taken into custody. Police also confiscated several firearms.

Both suspects are facing a murder charge, authorities said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the alleged shooter is 12 years old. Police do not usually publicly name minors.

In related news, a 39-year-old mother of three was hit by a stray bullet and killed as she was driving her daughter to pick up her prom dress in Dallas, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday at a shopping center along Bruton Road and Masters Drive in the Pleasant Grove area, according to Fox 4 reporter David Sentendrey.

Ana Moreno was one of four people shot in the incident but was the only one killed. The three others who were shot are reportedly in critical condition.

Police said that two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road. One of the bullets went into Moreno's vehicle and fatally struck her.

Moreno's daughter Amy, who was in the passenger's seat at the time of the shooting, was left in shock over the death of her mother.

"I didn't care about prom. I didn't care about anything. I just wanted her to be OK," she recalled. "Just really loud gunshots and really close, really close to us."