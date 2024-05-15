KEY POINTS RAIRprotocol can help large enterprises minimize risks associated with Web3 development: RAIR Technologies CEO

Developers can utilize RAIR Technologies and the protocol, either together or independently

RAIRprotocol can speed up the onboarding of developers by 10 times: RAIR Technologies CTO

In the vast world of blockchain technology, leading Web3 innovation company RAIR Technologies has created RAIRprotocol, a fully open-source dApp (decentralized application) protocol layer that should empower developers to create scalable dApps through an open token licensing model, helping them dive into the Web3 space faster.

The recently launched protocol has brought together in one place the following powerful features: a smart account, marketplace, digital rights management (DRM), and non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure. It is also the first time that over 88 documented application programming interface (API) endpoints have been made available for enterprises to deploy through a novel open-source token licensing model, the company said.

A major reason why Web3 hasn't expanded beyond Web3 significantly is because Web3 startups aim to become the next Google, and this notion should be changed, Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies, told International Business Times. "To succeed, Web3 must adhere to its foundational principles: decentralization, transparency, and community involvement," he said. He noted that by integrating directly with RAIRprotocol's code, large enterprises can minimize risks and gain a strategic advantage in the competitive Web3 space.

Through the protocol, enterprises can partner with noncustodial auth infrastructure Web3Auth and Web3 development platform Alchemy. Developers will also find options for integration with Google Cloud, MongoDB Atlas, Coingecko, Filebase, Hashicorp, and more. Developers can also utilize RAIR Technologies and RAIRprotocol either independently or together, which can tailor their approach to suit the specific requirements of their development projects.

RAIR's open-source codebase is the culmination of four years of more than $3 million worth of propriety efforts. RAIRprotocol offers six open-source microservices:

RAIRsolidity: Granular on-chain NFT minting, royalty, resale, fungible token credit, and marketplace logic via ERC2535 upgradeable diamond multi-proxy contracts

RAIRnode: A backend to create modular API endpoints and scalable off-chain cloud infrastructure.

RAIRfrontend: Deploying customizable mobile-first NFT marketplace frontends

RAIRstream: DRM-protected content with a full FFmpeg encoder/transcoder

RAIRsync: Specify all smart contract addresses to sync via the Alchemy syncing engine

RAIRinfra: Full open-sourcing of RAIR cloud infrastructure tooling, including Kubernetes and terraform workflows

Developers are required to secure an NFT license to be included inside the NOTICE file of derivative works, meaning projects based on or derived from RAIR's open-source code should include a specific NFT license notice to ensure compliance with the license's terms.

Having been under active development since 2019, the RAIRprotocol opens a pathway for developers to build onchain with an already fully working box and enter the Web3 space faster, Garrett Minks, RAIR Technologies CTO, told IBT. "It takes years and millions of dollars to build production grade dApps. By starting with a working open-source dApp, we can 10x speed the speed new developers onboard to Web3," he explained.