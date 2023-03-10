KEY POINTS Stanford University introduced a course on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

Stanford University is now offering a Taylor Swift-themed course.

The prestigious California college just released its roster of classes to be taught under Stanford's Introductory Studies for the winter quarter, and it included a course that promises an "in-depth analysis" of the lyrics of the 33-year-old Grammy winner's hit song, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

The course, called "All Too Well (10 Week Version)," will be taught by alum Nona Hungate at the university's Burbank Lecture Theater.

Stanford's "Italic 99" courses "offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program." They focus on "hands-on learning" and comprise a wide range of topics such as "travel sketching, watercolor, music composition, improv acting, animation, and digital art, among many others," according to the university's official website.

This isn't the first time Swift's prolific discography has been taught as a course. Last year, several universities across the United States featured the "Lover" singer as a topic for discussion.

New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music introduced its first-ever class on the pop star. It centered on Swift's "evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music," a representative of the program told Variety in February 2022.

The course was taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos.

It is unclear whether Swift accepted the university's request to speak in the class, despite receiving an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University in the same year.

The University of Texas at Austin also offered a course called "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook" as part of its liberal arts honors program. The course dived into analyzing Swift's lyrics and compared them to literary works written by Chaucer, Shakespeare, Wyatt, Coleridge and Keats, among others.

In addition, Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, introduced an undergraduate course under its Cultural Studies: Theory into Practice program that focuses on the "literary legacy" of the pop superstar.

Swift is now gearing up for her highly anticipated "Eras Tour," which will kick off on March 17 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and feature opening acts such as Paramore and Gayle.

The U.S. leg of the tour will have 20 shows in different cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Texas' Arlington, Massachusetts' Foxborough and New Jersey's East Rutherford, among others.