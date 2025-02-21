For years logistics was seen as slow to adopt technology. But 25 years is a long time. The rise of the Internet and the wave of cloud-based solutions that followed have transformed the way logistics teams operate. With a focus on efficiency and cost savings, companies have restructured their back-office operations and are leaning on automation and data-driven decision-making to keep things running smoothly.

For C3 Solutions, being at the heart of logistics for 25 years has been a journey of transformation and a good one. The company started out as a small, passionate team looking to simplify daily operations at the yard, introducing its first solution Yard Smart in 2000. Since then, the last couple of decades have seen the company grow leaps and bounds to set the standard for seamless automated logistics today.

"When we started, C3 was an on-premise software just like most tech solutions back then. Now 25 years later, we've evolved into a SaaS company with a fully cloud-based platform that brings real-time visibility, automation, and artificial intelligence to some of the world's most complex supply chains," says Nicholas Couture, CEO of C3 Solutions.

It wasn't easy. In 2009, when SaaS was still a new and untested idea, C3 made the bold decision to move away from on-premise solutions. It was a risk, but the leadership believed in the power of the cloud and its ability to scale, adapt, and cut costs. Looking back, it was a strategic choice that proved successful.

"What made this even more remarkable was we didn't just move to the cloud – we completely reimagined how our software worked," says Marc Tomkinson, CTO of C3 Solutions. "We built a workflow-driven model so we could tailor our SaaS solution to each customer's process. Instead of forcing businesses to adapt to the software, the software adapts to them. That was a game changer making it easy to integrate into all kinds of operational environments."

Focusing on sustainable growth for market longevity

Looking back, the transition helped C3 become a pioneer in yard and dock management. The company innovated steadily and always put reliability first. "Keeping our system steady and secure was our number one priority," says Marc Tomkinson, CTO of C3 Solutions. "Every new feature was a deliberate upgrade – rigorously tested and designed to improve the experience without disruption. By using modern SaaS practices like microservices we ensured the system kept running smoothly while we evolved along the way."

It's not easy competing in the logtech space with so much venture capital and private equity funding pouring into the market. Over the last 10 years, many startups have raised huge amounts of money but struggled to turn their ideas into profitable businesses. They grew too fast without the right market fit and a deep understanding of industry needs, customer pain points, and the operational intricacies of the supply chain, and many collapsed when their technology couldn't deliver real results."

Unlike many startups that chased rapid growth, C3 has focused on steady, sustainable growth from day one, building solutions around real market needs. "Customer feedback has been key to our evolution," says Greg Braun, CRO of C3 Solutions. "Our first product Yard Smart was built directly in the field – by operators for operators. That hands-on approach helped us earn the trust of big customers even when we were a small unknown company."

"We've stayed true to our mission of providing top-tier yard management and dock scheduling solutions. Rather than chasing every new tech trend, we focus on what truly benefits our customers," says Braun.

Prioritizing employee welfare at the heart of success

C3's greatest asset is its people—a carefully built team, bound by shared values and a deep sense of camaraderie. "Our growth is intertwined with our team," says Élise Crevier, President of C3 Solutions. "We prioritize meaningful connections and foster a close-knit community that drives us forward."

"Many of our team members have evolved within the company, stepping into new roles that align with their skills and ambitions. This commitment to growth and connection has built incredible loyalty. More than half of our employees have been with us for over 5 years, and 20% have been with C3 for over 20 years."

Solving the right problems by pursuing operational gaps

C3's long-term success comes from its practical approach to solving real problems in logistics. "The yard has often been overlooked in software solutions for our industry," says Nicholas Couture. "While TMS and WMS are well recognized, they operate separately – leaving the yard without the visibility and coordination to improve efficiency and eliminate bottlenecks."

At C3, the goal isn't to reinvent the wheel but to use industry expertise to close visibility gaps in logistics. Every facility and operation is unique, but C3's experienced implementation team knows how to pinpoint specific needs and challenges. By leveraging their deep knowledge, they turn those insights into practical, tailored solutions with C3's highly configurable software.

"From the start, we've focused on constant improvement: after every project, we take the time to review what worked well and what needs adjustment. I believe the key to excellence is never to be afraid of adapting and improving," said Pascal Landreville, the VP of Strategic Planning, Compliance, and CISO at C3 Solutions.

In the end, the often-overlooked yard is the hub where transport and warehouse activity meets. C3 Solutions ensures continued visibility through this logistics nerve center, enabling optimal coordination by bridging operational gaps, enhancing visibility, and optimizing yard efficiency. At this major milestone, when the company celebrates 25 years of delivering cutting-edge yard and dock management solutions, its commitment to solving real-world logistics challenges remains stronger than ever.