KEY POINTS The 10-year-old child only weighed 36 pounds, which is about the same as an average 4-year-old

The parents have been apprehended and slapped with multiple charges

Other children were also found in the home

Georgia police arrested Friday the parents of a 10-year-old child who was found wandering around their neighborhood looking for a place where he could beg for food.

The parents, identified as Tyler and Krista Schindley, were apprehended by Griffin Police after authorities found the couple's son lost in the streets. the New York Post reported.

The child, whose name was not disclosed, begged officers to "please not make him go back" to his parent's house, police said.

The Schindleys were charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, false imprisonment, two battery charges and three cruelty to children charges.

Authorities said the boy was intentionally starved and weighed only 36 pounds when they rescued him, which makes him only the size of an average 4-year-old child.

The parents were accused of locking the child inside his bedroom and leaving him alone without any access to "lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" for "extended periods of time" on several occasions, court documents showed.

In addition, the parents also allegedly withheld hot water from their son, shut his window closed, deprived him of toilet paper, and even beat him at one point, leaving him injured, according to police.

"This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic," Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder said in a press conference Tuesday.

"I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case," she added.

The boy also suffered from "dental injury and disfiguration" due to starvation, which his parents allegedly did not treat.

The 10-year-old child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for malnutrition and low heart rate.

"I mean, as a mother, I can't comprehend it," Broder said, according to the Daily Beast.

The district attorney continued, "But as a human being, it breaks your heart. We aren't releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons. But I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible. And anyone with a human heart who looks at them should be shaken to the core."

Officials said that there were other children inside the couple's home. The kids have been rescued and are currently in the custody of the state's Department of Family and Children's Services.

"This case is just disturbing," Broder, who has prosecuted child abuse suspects for most of her career, was quoted as saying by the New York Post. "It's heartbreaking."