A married man has taken to social media to express outrage over his wife's surprise request that he start paying her for sex, which she describes as "exhausting" and "time consuming" for her.

The husband and father of a family of four was shocked when his wife, who is a stay at home mom, asked him to "set a budget for sex."

"Her absurd and unreasonable suggestion, now demand, has caused a huge fight between us," the 33-year-old posted on Reddit's 'Am I the Asshole Here?' (AITAH) forum.

He claims his wife's position is that she works hard all day caring for the house and kids, and considers sex as another stay-at-home-mom duty. "She has to stay up at night so we can have s'x together and it's exhausting for her and 'time consuming' as she put it," he explained.

"I felt extremely upset and disappointed in her behavior, but she says she's in the right and that I'm being too selfish to see it," the poster continued. "She keeps demanding it but I refused. AITAH?"

The post acquired thousands of comments within hours.

Many respondents shared the husband's view of the "sex budget" being absurd. Commenters noted, some impolitely, that transactional sex seemed more appropriate for a sex worker-client relationship than a husband and wife.

That line of thought led to a number of not-necessarily-helpful ideas.

Others went beyond the initial outrage, suggesting that there was probably more to the story than some unspoken desire to become a "lady of the night."

Still others pointed to the difficulty of full time parenting and homemaking, suggesting some help from the husband might reduce the negative vibes.

Commenters also questioned the quality of their intimate time together.

Many Redditors questioned their financial dynamic, wondering if the request was a last resort for accessing discretionary funds.

Finally, many readers weren't particularly concerned by the "sex budget" demands, but were extremely alarmed by the poster's refusal to write "sex" in the subject line, instead censoring the word in his post as "s'x."