Leading automaker Stellantis has announced a series of recalls affecting a significant number of vehicles across several of its brands. The recalls come in response to potential safety hazards that could pose risks to drivers and passengers.

The latest recall, as reported by the Associated Press, targets nearly 285,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans. The issue revolves around the side airbag inflators, which have the potential to explode with excessive force during a crash. This could result in the ejection of metal fragments, posing severe injury risks.

Stellantis attributes the problem to moisture intrusion caused by a manufacturing defect, leading to corrosion and cracks in the inflators. While no injuries have been reported, the company is taking proactive measures to address the issue. Starting May 3, owners will be notified to have both side airbag modules replaced by authorized dealers.

This recall raises concerns in light of past incidents involving faulty airbag inflators. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, reminds consumers of the ongoing repercussions from the Takata airbag scandal, which led to numerous fatalities and injuries worldwide.

Earlier on March 1, a report by Carscoops.com revealed that Stellantis is facing additional recalls affecting Jeep and RAM vehicles. The largest recall involves 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees from model years 2021 to 2023. The issue stems from a faulty steering knuckle, which could detach, leading to compromised steering control.

To address this, Jeep plans to replace the pinch bolts connecting the upper control arm to the steering knuckle. Additionally, Jeep has announced a recall for 9,433 Grand Cherokees from 2023 and 2024 due to problems with the auto high beam headlamp controller. RAM vehicles are not exempt from the recalls, with approximately 27,744 RAM Promasters from 2022 and 2023 being recalled over a malfunctioning seat belt switch sense magnet.

Stellantis assures owners that safety remains its top priority, and it urges affected consumers to check their VIN numbers on NHTSA.gov or contact their local dealers for further information.