Donald Trump's incoming deputy chief of policy has vowed that local police will work "arm in arm" with the incoming administration as they look to take on mass deportations during Trump's next term.

Stephen Miller, who previously served as one of Trump's senior advisors, claimed in an appearance on Fox News that the Trump administration was going to be able to unite local police and federal officers in order to complete the president-elect's promises of extensive deportations.

"Police officers in these cities are going to be desperate to work with, to work alongside federal law enforcement officers to clean out these nests of criminal aliens," Miller said on Fox News.

"I promise you when the liberators show up, when they roll up in federal law enforcement uniforms with those vests, the local police are going to join them arm in arm to get the migrant killers, gang members and drug dealers out of the country," Miller continued.

When Fox News host Jesse Watters brought up how Democratic cities have pledged to protect their people, including undocumented migrants, Miller said that the police would ultimately work on the side of law enforcement and not state leaders.

"I don't care what these mayors say — these cops, they know who the criminals are threatening their cities and when federal law enforcement under President Trump's directions on day one roll up into those cities and roll out into those gang nests, the local cops are going to be right there with them saying, 'We are here to help you get them out.' The mayors are going to lose this fight," Miller told the outlet.

Trump previously vowed to conduct the "largest deportation operation in U.S. history," however the feasibility of Trump's plan has also been brought into question by experts due to the millions of people the plan would target, as well as the cost.

Deporting just 1 million of the 11 million people said to be living unlawfully in the U.S. could cost $7 billion, according to a recent study by the American Immigration Council.

Democratic mayors and governors in states such as Illinois, California and Arizona have said they will refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities if Trump goes through with his deportation plan.

