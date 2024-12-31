Steve Bannon welcomed growing tensions between the MAGA movement and Elon Musk over immigration policy, particularly regarding the H-1B visa program, calling the "escalation" a positive development.

On his WarRoom podcast, Bannon criticized Musk's support for the H-1B program, a visa category that allows skilled foreign workers to fill U.S. jobs, arguing it undercuts American workers and goes against President-elect Donald Trump's immigration agenda, Mediaite reported.

"It's unfortunate that things have escalated the way they have escalated, but we'll see," fellow Musk critic Laura Loomer said during the discussion.

Loomer, who has faced account restrictions on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), accused Musk of "abuse" toward the MAGA base, citing inflammatory comments such as calling critics "retarded" and urging them to "go f*** yourself in the face."

Bannon, however, dismissed Musk's insults and took a combative stance, saying, "I think escalation's good. When an enemy's in retreat, fix bayonets and pursue."

He added that the MAGA movement has become resilient after years of political conflict. "We're battle-hardened [after] over a decade of fighting," Bannon said. "People are — hey, it's nothing."

Bannon has long advocated for the elimination of the H-1B program, while Musk and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have defended it as a solution to a skills gap in the U.S. workforce.