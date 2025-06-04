Veteran sales and consulting leader Steve Favaloro is bringing over 45 years of global experience to the page with his upcoming book, Why Great Companies Don't Need Great Salespeople (But They Do Need to Understand and Leverage the Six Rs of Sustainable Revenue Growth).

Set to release soon, Favaloro's announcement is already creating anticipation among business owners, board members, and executives who have long struggled with one fundamental truth: great salespeople can open doors, but they can't sustain a business on their own. "Sales is critical. But it's not everything," says Favaloro. "Companies pour millions into hiring and training top-tier sales talent, yet they often overlook the core elements that make revenue repeatable, scalable, and sustainable. That's what this book is about."

The book introduces and unpacks Favaloro's proprietary framework, The Six Rs of Sustainable Revenue Growth, a model that began as five principles developed in 2019 and later evolved to include a sixth crucial component.

"It started as a passion project," he recalls. "I wrote down the first Five Rs years ago after noticing recurring issues in both billion-dollar companies, small, and family-run businesses. But I realized something was missing: Risk. Without being willing to undertake an acceptable and measured risk on a strategic decision, companies stall or fail to adapt. That's when the Six Rs were born."

The Six Rs are designed as strategic levers—tools that any leader can use to diagnose weaknesses, focus resources, and drive results. Each "R" represents a pillar of a healthy revenue ecosystem, covering everything from product Relevance and Reputation to Resourcing, References, Relationships and Risk with leadership being the crucial ingredient to enable the ability to make decisions.

Favaloro's career has spanned continents and sectors, from Fortune 100 firms in technology and finance to small and medium businesses across a wide range of industries. He's helped companies pivot, survive disruption, and build new processes and infrastructure to initiate and support lasting growth. "Whether you're running a small tech start-up or a global IT and consulting firm, the principles are the same," he said. "You don't necessarily need a 600-page business strategy or a $1,000/hour consultant. You need clarity, simplicity, and the confidence to change."

The book is intentionally short and tactical. There is a chapter dedicated to each of the R's, supported by real-world case studies, interactive assessments, and diagnostic spreadsheets. Another chapter focuses on the important decisions that leadership has to make the changes necessary to drive long-term success. The goal is to help leaders quickly evaluate their company's performance. He states, "It's not rocket science. It's just structured thinking based on decades of experience."

A core motivation behind the book is accessibility by giving an organization a framework that can be understood within a few hours, even though implementation takes significantly more effort. Favaloro believes high-impact business consulting should be accessible to all sizes and types of businesses. With major consulting firms charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for engagements, small and midsize businesses are often priced out of meaningful guidance.

"There's a massive gap in the market," he says. "Big firms have teams of analysts and years-long roadmaps, but by the time a recommendation is implemented, the market may have changed. My goal is to give businesses of all sizes the ability to self-assess, act quickly and confidently, while moving the needle."

Eventually, with this book, Favaloro hopes to ignite a mindset shift among small to mid-sized business leaders: growth doesn't have to be complicated, but it does have to be intentional. "If leadership isn't willing to act on what they learn, nothing will change," he says. "But once you start asking the right questions, once you understand where your gaps are, it's incredible how quickly things can move."

Whether you're a solo founder, a second-stage startup CEO, or a board member navigating a company's next chapter, Why Great Companies Don't Need Great Salespeople is designed to be your field guide for smarter, simpler, and more sustainable growth.

Stay tuned for its release and for the opportunity to learn how to ask the right questions that can reshape the future of your business.