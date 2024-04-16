Steve Harvey is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood. Aside from being a comedian, he is also known for his hosting prowess, notable among them were his stints at a series of Miss Universe pageants. Perhaps, what made him more attractive was his history, where he used to be a struggling comedian, until he became a household name. Indeed, Harvey is an example of someone who has an unwavering determination and an unyielding spirit. Harvey has a gift for connecting with audiences and he has captivated millions worldwide.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey's net worth is a staggering $200 million. His status is a product of his unwavering dedication, strategic business acumen, and his undeniable ability to captivate audiences worldwide. Huge thanks can be attributed to his innate talent for comedy, hilarious storytelling and quick wit. All these paved the way for his successful stand-up tours, including his hosting

Television and hosting gigs

The hosting gigs of Harvey played a major role in bestowing upon him his huge net worth. He was the host of the popular "Family Feud," as well as "Celebrity Family Feud." From this alone, he reportedly earns a staggering $10 million every year. Additionally, his popularity paved the way for hosting international pageants like the Miss Universe Pageant. He did not only win the hearts of Americans, but also that of the worldwide audience, which is why he is simply well-loved by many.

The 'Steve Harvey Morning Show'

Aside from his TV and hosting gigs, another significant contributor to his immense net worth was the "Steve Harvey Morning Show." The show was a certified hit, boasting millions of listeners. Thus, from such a wide pull with the audience, it was able to generate a substantial income, which, according to reports, Harvey enjoys $20 million every year from the show alone.

His literary prowess

Harvey was not only admirable when it comes to hosting gigs and radio shows, he was also a force to contend with when it comes to literary works. Yes, the comedian actually wrote best-selling books. These include "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" and "Straight Talk, No Chaser." They were certified best-sellers and have actually captivated the hearts and minds of readers. His literary prowess also opened opportunities for him through film adaptations and also merchandising.

Business ventures

Just like many celebrities who were able to amass huge fortune from their gigs in the entertainment industry, Harvey also ventured out into the world of business. He set up a production company, Steve Harvey Global, which also significantly contributed to his income stream. Added to that, he also has his clothing line, which likewise added to his wealth. He also made investments across a number of industries and all these contributed to his financial success.

Real estate investments

With money on hand, Harvey made sure that he also invested in real estate properties, considering that there is a long-standing rule that real estate properties only appreciate in value. Recognizing this, he invested in a Beverly Hills mansion, and also on other real estate properties. With a number of investments made, these likewise added increasing net worth of the host and comedian.

Endorsements and sponsorships

Following his rise in popularity all over the world, Harvey also became among the most sought-after endorsers. The comedian endorsed clothing and consumer products, all of which contributed to his wealth. One of his notable endorsements was Ford. He appeared in commercials for Ford Motor Company, adding value to the car manufacturer's brand. He also endorsed insurance companies like State Farm Insurance and Colonial Penn Life Insurance. Aside from this, he also promoted men's clothing like Men's Wearhouse and Belk's clothing products, albeit the latter was generally a department store chain. His endorsements does not end there, he also promoted the products and services of UPS Store, and even got to promote the prepaid debit cards of Green Dot Corporation.

Road to success and giving back to the community

Harvey was not someone born with a golden spoon and so he had to struggle to make his way to the top. He hailed from Welch, West Virginia and he had to overcome challenges to reach where he is at the moment. Perhaps, the turning point in his career was when he joined the "Showtime at the Apollo." Thereafter, one could say that the rest is history. Upon reaching stardom and with millions ending up in his bank account every year, he made sure that he would give back. He set up the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which helped a lot of underprivileged youth gain access to educational opportunities. Indeed, his efforts in ensuring that he would be able to give back and create a positive impact in the lives of many, has made him one of the most well-loved comedians and hosts to date