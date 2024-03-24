Around 360,000 households in the Northeast lost power over the weekend due to a severe weather system hitting the tri-state area with heavy rain and strong winds. Meanwhile, a fast-moving storm brought snow to northern New England, creating further challenges in the region.

PowerOutage.us recorded more than 197,000 households in Maine, 81,000 in New York state, and 73,000 in New Hampshire without power, according to its live outage data aggregation as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Severe weather conditions resulted in significant delays across airports in New York City. By 5 p.m. EDT, arrivals at John F. Kennedy International Airport were experiencing average delays of three hours. La Guardia Airport also faced delays in both arrival and departure flights due to the adverse weather conditions, reported the Federal Aviation Administration.

In the Western region, a winter storm warning remained in place until Sunday morning for certain areas of the Sierra Nevada. A strong wind gust of 91 mph was reported at Mammoth Mountain, located near the California-Nevada border. Additionally, by Saturday morning, approximately a foot of snow had accumulated north of Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory extended through Sunday night for parts of northern Arizona, including the Grand Canyon and Flagstaff, stretching towards the New Mexico border. Forecasters predicted up to half a foot of snow at higher elevations along with wind gusts reaching 40 mph.

According to NBC news, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Robert Buxton said, "Keep you and your family safe if you lose power. Crews are out and working hard to restore outages as they happen. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911."

He suggested staying informed via phone alerts or radio broadcasts, opting for flashlights over candles for emergency lighting, and avoiding the use of gas stoves or ovens for heat as alternative measures.