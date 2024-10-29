Student Kills Himself Over Botched Beard Transplant Performed By Fake Surgeon
The tragic case prompts a call for greater awareness and scrutiny of low-cost cosmetic procedures abroad.
A business student from France took his own life after suffering severe psychological and physical consequences from a botched beard transplant performed by a fake surgeon in Turkey, according to a report.
Mathieu Vigier Latour traveled to Istanbul in March for a $1,400 beard transplant—a fraction of the cost in France, Türkiye Today reported.
Despite the clinic having the correct certification from Türkiye's Ministry of Health, the procedure was ultimately carried out by an estate agent posing as a surgeon.
The results were disastrous, with Latour developing burns on his face. He also had extreme pain that was hard to treat. This led Latour to discover the actual identity of the fake surgeon.
Latour's father described how his son's "hedgehog-like" beard led him to develop body dysmorphic disorder and deep feelings of despair.
Latour tried finding alternate solutions, asking specialists to help reverse the botched job, but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, on June 9, Latour took his own life at his Paris dorm.
Latour's father is now sharing the story to raise awareness about the risks of unregulated medical tourism.
