Japanese automaker Subaru has issued a recall for over 1,000 of its latest 2023 Solterra Electric SUVs due to a hub bolt issue that could cause the vehicle's wheels to fall off, the company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced last week.

Roughly 1,182 of the cars are affected by the "improperly tightened hub bolts," which had also caused a previous recall last June.

In the June recall, some 2023 Subaru Solterras, and its sister car the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, had the same issue of hub bolts possibly loosening after low-mileage use, according to the NHTSA.

The vehicles were said to have been repaired until Subaru discovered that select teams "did not properly complete the repair procedure," resulting in the possibility of improperly tightened hub bolts.

Subaru did not provide an estimate for the number of cars repaired by the specific teams but said "out of an abundance of caution, Subaru is recalling all vehicles repaired at all port locations supported by the third-party contractor."

To compound the latest recall, Subaru added that owners of the 2023 Solterra should not drive the vehicle until the issue is fixed, noting the danger possible wheel detachment could have on the driver.

"Until the inspection/remedy is completed, please do not drive the vehicle," read a statement from Subaru. "Customers will be instructed not to drive their vehicle and to contact their retailer to have the vehicle towed for inspection. Towing will be offered at no cost to the customer."

According to the electric vehicle tracker InsideEVs, Subaru has sold a total of 1,418 2023 Solterras in the U.S., amounting to 919 in 2022 and 499 by the end of January.

Car owners can visit Subaru and the NHTSA's recall pages to find out if their car is impacted using their Vehicle Identification Number or license plate information.