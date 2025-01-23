Just one day after Donald Trump's Monday inauguration, a suicidal man carrying a concealed handgun managed to bypass security and gain access to the US Capitol.

The 27-year-old Massachusetts resident had been flagged as a potential threat due to reported mental health issues and suicidal ideation, according to authorities.

Officers were searching for "a man with reported mental health issues and suicidal thoughts who was believed to be armed and in the area," as reported by NBC 5.

The man entered the Capitol Visitor Center through the south checkpoint despite magnetometers alerting security. An officer conducted a secondary search but allowed the individual into the building, according to U.S. Capitol Police. Surveillance footage later confirmed this breach, prompting an immediate suspension of the officer involved.

The incident occurred amid heightened security measures following Trump's return to the Oval Office.

"The USCP demands the highest standards when it comes to screening visitors, so a full review of this incident has already been ordered," the department wrote in a statement.

Officials also announced mandatory refresher training on security screening to prevent similar lapses.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle near East Capitol Street and initiated a search. An hour later, at 2:15 p.m., the man was detained outside the Library of Congress after completing his Capitol tour. A concealed 9 mm handgun was discovered in his waistband, police said.

The man was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and resisting arrest. The U.S. Attorney's Office is handling the case.

While no injuries were reported, the security breach has raised serious concerns about Capitol procedures. "There is no indication that the man was coming to harm the Congress," police stressed.

The Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the officer's failure to properly screen the suspect. Capitol security protocols are also under review.