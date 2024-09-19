A suspected hitman accused of murdering four people in Las Vegas allegedly used GPS to track his victims before ambushing them.

Michael Coleman, 40, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with a series of fatal shootings between May 2021 and February 2023, police announced Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.

Coleman allegedly worked as a hitman for local gang leader, Carl Chester, 41, who ordered the murders of three men and one woman for money owed to him as part of an elaborate loan fraud scheme, said police.

Chester was also shot to death earlier this year in what police believe to be in retaliation to one of the slayings.

"After tracking the victims, Michael Coleman would wait and ambush them, shooting all the victims multiple times," police said in court documents obtained by the outlet.

Coleman is accused of killing Benjamin McCarty Jr., 49, in May 2021; Marcus Larry, 39, in November 2021; William Hill, Jr., 54, in November 2022; and Kidada Stewart, 48, in February 2023, according to police.

He was arrested in May 2023 for Stewart's slaying, and through the investigation, police allegedly tied him to the earlier murders of the three male victims.