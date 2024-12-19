Two new polls revealed Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old who allegedly assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan earlier this month, has a higher approval rating than President Joe Biden.

Biden has a net approval rating of just -32%, according to a national survey by Marquette Law School Poll, while Mangione has a net approval rating of -23%, per a YouGov poll.

While Mangione is viewed more favorably, a majority of pollsters still view him unfavorably, except within pollsters aged 18-29, 39% of whom have a favorable opinion about the suspect.

The findings were initially shared by X user @PushBidenLeft.

The results are somewhat baffling but not necessarily surprising.

Since Thompson's murder on Dec. 4, people around the globe have shown their support for Mangione through social media, fundraisers, "Wanted" posters and art, including graffiti murals that read "Kill Your CEO."

