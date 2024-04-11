Answering the calls of desperate citizens grappling with the deficit of real-time communication, broadcasting solutions, such as radio, TV, cable and satellite, entered the public sphere commercially in the early 20th century. Primarily designed to promptly receive and share information, broadcasting is now used as a source of news, entertainment, and a global advertising tool.

"I believe that radio and TV stations are unique, and will continue to shine. They reach just about every home and most roadways in America. They provide a free, over-the-air option for millions of Americans who just can't afford another subscription or are aching from subscription fatigue," says FCC's Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

For Chris Devine, founder of GeoBroadcast Solutions (GBS), while TV and cable have undergone tremendous transformations over the years, evolving with the changing needs of people, radio broadcasting offers heaps of untapped potential. GBS, founded in 2011, was established with a clear mission in mind: to help radio broadcasters maximize the capabilities of radio, aggravate their revenue, and improve customer satisfaction.

Following the successful patent and development of MaxxCasting™, a pioneering system designed to enhance the coverage area of FM signals, GBS has dedicated unwavering passion to bring ZoneCasting™ to life. The newest development, designed to separate main frequencies into smaller sectors, allows additional Geo-Targeting and Geo-Fencing of audio and graphical advertisements, equipping broadcasters with modern-day tools that maximize the potential of radio.

"The radio business has had a significant decline," says Chris. "The struggles with meaningful, targeted advertising pose one of the biggest issues in the industry. Currently, radio advertising is not looking at demographics or targeting results. Instead, radio stations broadcast the same content and same advertisements nationwide, without taking geographical aspects into account."

Bustling New York, The City That Never Sleeps, illustrates the current challenges radio broadcasters face. As explained by Chris, New York frequencies include Connecticut, New Jersey, Manhattan, Long Island, and many others. That results in a striking lack of area-specific advertisements.

"No one from New Jersey will drive to Long Island to get groceries, buy a car, or try a new restaurant in town. If we split the FM reach into zones, advertising would be more effective and profitable for businesses," adds Chris. The more profitable advertisers and radio broadcasters are, the better content they can produce. For Chris, area-targeting is a win-win scenario for radio operators and listeners.

Over a decade ago, after walking away from a pivotal business venture, Chris, in a moment of epiphany, realized that by splitting single frequencies into quadrants, he could create a more efficient radio landscape. After four years of trial, error, and diligent testing GBS perfected a system that worked smoothly.

Unlike the current broadcasting landscape, where TV channels enjoy the flexibility to offer location-specific content, radio has traditionally faced regulatory constraints against such localization. Undeterred by these challenges, GBS proactively submitted an application to the FCC, seeking approval to pioneer localized broadcasting for radio.

During the process, GBS received tremendous support from marginalized communities and minority-owned organizations that viewed ZoneCasting™️ as a gateway to community-specific broadcasting.

"The ability to target radio advertisements geographically is a game-changer, making advertising more accessible and affordable. This advancement will catalyze growth and increase awareness for local small businesses, leveling the playing field and growing the economic impact these enterprises make in our local communities," says U.S. Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford.

After four years of unwavering commitment and professional legislative advice, the FCC granted GBS the long-desired approval in the last week of March. That event signifies more than GeoBroadcast Solutions' determination and grit; it's a testament to the company's love for radio, and their commitment to ensuring FM broadcasting can thrive in the modern, tech-forward world.

"ZoneCasting™️ represents not just an innovation but a visionary leap into the future of broadcasting. The FCC approval crowned years of dedication, energizing the entire GBS team to push even further. I firmly believe that targeted broadcasting is the way forward, offering an adaptable choice for stations keen on embracing this evolution without disrupting their broader reach," adds Chris.