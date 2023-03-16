KEY POINTS Taylor Swift revealed she would drop four previously unreleased songs on Thursday at midnight

Taylor Swift has got more surprises up her sleeve.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner announced that she would release four previously unreleased tracks Thursday at midnight ahead of "The Eras Tour," which will kick off Friday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour, I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift revealed on her Instagram Story. The four tracks include re-recorded versions of the "Midnights" songstress' collaboration with Joy Williams and John Paul White for "The Hunger Games" soundtrack in 2012 — "Eyes Open" and "Safe & Sound" — as well as "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and a never-before-heard song, "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

"If This Was A Movie" was initially released on Swift's third studio album "Speak Now," which sold a million copies in the United States in a single week and peaked at the top of Billboard's album chart about six weeks back in 2010.

In 2020, The "Lover" singer started re-recording her first six albums, released from 2006 to 2017, namely "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989" and "Reputation," following a dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records, who reportedly sold her back catalog for $300 million. She also claimed that she was not given the right to purchase her masters outright, according to Billboard.

Swift released the "Taylor's Version" of her Grammy Award-winning album "Fearless" and "Red" in 2021. She has yet to reveal which of the remaining four albums will be released next. But the singer previously dropped her tenth studio album, "Midnights," in October last year.

"Midnights" is the first-ever album in Billboard history to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 music chart's top 10, surpassing Madonna. It also sold over one million copies in its first week.

Swift is about to kick off her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" with a back-to-back show in Arizona on March 17 and 18, with opening acts from Paramore and Gayle. The U.S. Leg of the tour will run for a total of 52 shows in different cities, 17 of which were added following the first announcement last November due to high demand.

The singer will perform at stadiums in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, Texas, Tennessee, and New Jersey, among others. International dates will be announced soon.

Ahead of the tour, Swift also shared behind-the-scenes photos during rehearsals on Instagram, with the caption, "In my Eras era."