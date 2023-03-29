KEY POINTS Taylor Swift danced to the "Bejeweled" trend during her March 17 show in Glendale, Arizona

The "Bejeweled" dance trend was choreographed by a Filipino fan named Mikael Arellano

Arellano dropped the choreography upon the release of Swift's "Midnights" in 2022

Taylor Swift has just made one fan's dream come true.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner kicked off her highly anticipated "Eras Tour" at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this month, performing about 44 of her greatest hits that spanned her prolific music discography.

But one of her most notable performances was of the song "Bejeweled" — a track from her 2022 critically acclaimed album "Midnights" — as she took to the stage a TikTok dance trend choreographed by a Filipino fan named Mikael Arellano.

Leading up to the pre-chorus, the backup dancers circled Swift before they strutted on stage, going in different directions. She then did the iconic slow twirl and shimmied her fingers as she sang the line: "I can make the whole place shimmer," as seen in a video shared by TikTok user @inbluejaywayy.

Though the "Reputation" hitmaker did not immediately hop on the trend when it first went viral, she definitely prepared to do the simple dance justice for her 52-trek tour.

The 21-year-old U.S.-based fan dropped the choreography upon the release of "Midnights" in October 2022 on TikTok, now dubbed the "Bejeweled" dance, and it became an instant hit, racking up 6.2 million views and over 700,000 likes as of press time.

Arellano, who now has over 100,000 followers on the platform, filmed himself dancing to the pre-chorus. He first aggressively throws his hands in the air before twirling slowly and doing jazz hands following the line: "make the whole place shimmer."

Thousands of social media users worldwide danced to the easy-to-learn strut, including celebrities such as "Grey's Anatomy" actress Camilla Luddington, YouTube star Colleen Ballinger — professionally known as Miranda Sings, and "Glee" alum Lea Michele, among others.

Soon after Swift's rendition made it to TikTok, Arellano reacted to one of the videos, showing his shocked expression and wrote in the caption, "I barely slept."

Some social media users also took to the comments section to say how "happy" they were for him for being noticed by the famous singer.

"Mikael you are the icon," one user wrote, while another commented, "[YOU] DID THAT. I knew she was gonna do this!"

"The way I'd be adding, 'Choreographer for Taylor Swift Eras Tour,' to me resume after this," a third user quipped.

Another reacted, "You are the kings among kings, this is so awesome."

Arellano joined the app in 2019, making funny videos of himself lip-synching to famous TV scenes, including the HBO hit "Euphoria." He also danced to several songs from his favorite artists, including the South Korean pop girl group Blackpink.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the fan revealed that "Bejeweled" was the first-ever dance he choreographed. He also said, "[When it] began to take off I was like 'Oh my God!' It felt like a dream when people started to do my dance. I was honestly so shocked."

Reacting to all the attention, he said, "I'm not really after the popularity. All I want to do is use my social media popularity to spread positivity."

Swift will continue her "Eras Tour" this weekend, performing with a three-night show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Opening acts include Muna, beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams.